Fresh Takes: Observations from the Orange & Brown Practice

— Every time Nick Chubb touched the ball, the crowd went wild. Run plays are tough to judge because the team isn't hitting the ball carrier, but there were a handful from Chubb that were definitely set up to pick up significant gains. It goes without saying the Browns, who ranked third in the league with 148.4 rushing yards per game and were one of the best at closing out games with their two-headed monster at running back, should be pretty darn good at running the ball in 2021.