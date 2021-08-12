Fresh Takes - Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 12

— Earlier in the day, Stefanski announced QB Baker Mayfield wouldn't play Saturday in Jacksonville. That didn't affect Mayfield's reps at Wednesday's practice by any means, but there were a few more opportunities for Kyle Lauletta, the team's third option at the position. Lauletta, the former Richmond star, figures to be a prominent part of Cleveland's plans against the Jaguars.

— It was another good day for Austin Hooper and the Browns' tight ends, who were on the receiving end of a number of passes during the practice. Hooper had the longest of the day — roughly a 20-yarder. Remember, the Browns were dealing with maybe 40 yards of field all day, so 20 was pretty good in this type of session.

— Stefanski noted the timing of Wednesday's indoor practice worked out nicely with what he had planned for the day. The emphasis was squarely placed on red zone and goal line offense and defense.