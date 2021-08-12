Fresh Takes - Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 12

Mother Nature was forgiving enough Tuesday to let the Browns practice in their normal, outdoor setting at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but she wasn't as nice Wednesday.
No matter, the Browns had work to do, and they got it done on the team's indoor field for the first time during 2021 Training Camp.
"The intensity ramps up when you are inside, there is a shorter area and you are not running from one field to the other," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We will definitely get our work done."
There was no relief from the steamy conditions that have hovered over the area all week — if anything, being inside made it worse — but that could turn out to be a good thing. It's not exactly cool and breezy in Jacksonville at this time of year.
Here's what else happened Wednesday.
— Earlier in the day, Stefanski announced QB Baker Mayfield wouldn't play Saturday in Jacksonville. That didn't affect Mayfield's reps at Wednesday's practice by any means, but there were a few more opportunities for Kyle Lauletta, the team's third option at the position. Lauletta, the former Richmond star, figures to be a prominent part of Cleveland's plans against the Jaguars.
— It was another good day for Austin Hooper and the Browns' tight ends, who were on the receiving end of a number of passes during the practice. Hooper had the longest of the day — roughly a 20-yarder. Remember, the Browns were dealing with maybe 40 yards of field all day, so 20 was pretty good in this type of session.
— Stefanski noted the timing of Wednesday's indoor practice worked out nicely with what he had planned for the day. The emphasis was squarely placed on red zone and goal line offense and defense.
— There was a great period that featured running backs and tight ends getting plenty of one-on-one opportunities in the passing game. Nick Chubb, in particular, looked really crisp as he ran routes and showed off good hands. This is an underrated area of Chubb's game, and he's continued to improve as a pass-catcher. Last year, Chubb caught 16 of his 18 targets for 150 yards. With Kareem Hunt working behind him, these kinds of opportunities don't pop up a ton for Chubb, but he appears ready to make the most of the ones he gets.
— The Browns were obviously limited in their ability to punt and kick on the indoor fields, but special teams coordinator Mike Priefer still got plenty of good work done with his group.
— Here's the latest roundup of Browns players dealing with injuries who did not practice Wednesday: S Grant Delpit (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot), DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring), DT Malik McDowell (rib), LB Montrel Meander (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (soreness).
— It's been a while since we've seen Delpit, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles. Stefanski said the former LSU star was working hard and the team was in no rush to get him back on the field. He's come too far to risk anything.
"When he is ready, he will be out there," Stefanski said. "Reps are a premium. We all know that. We talk about it all the time. There is no substitute for those reps so when he is ready, he is going to get a bunch of them. It is what you do with those reps that matters."
— The Browns will be back at it again Thursday — rain or shine — before flying out to Jacksonville on Friday.