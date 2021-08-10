Browns Mailbag: What's the latest in the competition at defensive tackle?

GM Andrew Berry has put a lot of personnel into the mix for DT. What's the depth chart looking like early on, how many DT's do you think we will keep on the 53-man roster, and who best looks to be the run stoppers/pass rushers or can do both of this group? — Philip H., Saint Clairsville

This is a good question and one that doesn't quite have a clear cut answer at the moment. Here's what we know: Veterans Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings have been the primary options with the first defense. A mix of Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Sheldon Day and others have worked with the second and third groups. Malik McDowell, an intriguing prospect at the position, suffered an oblique injury Sunday at the Orange & Brown Practice and his status will be monitored in the coming days. The Browns have not done full tackling and likely won't do much of that outside of the preseason games, but Stefanski and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin have said the team has been able to get good evaluations at what should be considered a wide open competition.

"We added a lot of good players to the room," Kiffin said. "We lost some good players, and we added some good players. Right now, it is about this team and this unit getting better as we go here through training camp and getting these pieces to learn how to work together."

When it comes to run-stopping, everyone that lines up at the position will be asked to contribute. In terms of experience doing it and physical stature, there may be no one better prepared to do the job than Billings, who dropped 20 pounds between minicamp and training camp and appears to be fitting in nicely after opting out of the 2020 season.

"All of the rotations need to be played out and we will see how that goes, but certainly, when you are talking about his strength in there at the nose position – whether he is playing shade or a 2I – he brings power to the game," Stefanski said. "That can show up certainly in the pass game to push the pocket."

Jackson is a seasoned veteran who has been one of the top players at the position for years. He came to Cleveland with winning in mind and looking to get back to his old form after battling through injuries during his two seasons with the Eagles.

"Malik has done a great job. He is a pro's pro," Stefanski said. "There is a schematic fit with him, but also, he practices hard. The guys enjoy being around him. He brings a lot of energy to what we are doing. Like you mentioned, he has been on a bunch of good defenses. We are excited to have him as part of that group. It is never a bad thing when you have a veteran in there who has been there, who has gone through it, who has been on good football teams and who understands this scheme. I think it is really important."

Stefanski had some nice things to say recently about Togiai, the fourth rounder out of Ohio State who is looking to find a role in the room during his rookie season.

"I really like what Tommy has been doing," Stefanski said. "Going all of the way back when he first showed up here on campus, just in the meeting room, in the weight room and on the field, does everything that is asked of him and does it the right way. I see him getting better with some of the technique work that he is getting with Coach Kiff and (assistant defensive line) Coach (Jeremy) Garrett out there. Tommy is really putting in the work, and I am seeing it show up.