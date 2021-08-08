Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

'You can tell football is right around the corner': Browns thrive off fan energy at Orange & Brown Practice

Aug 08, 2021 at 04:44 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Kevin Stefanski grabbed the microphone at the 50-yard line of FirstEnergy Stadium and looked around at the crowd of approximately 25,000 fans around him.

The Browns were only midway through pre-practice stretches of their 10th practice of training camp, but the stadium was already at one of its loudest points of the afternoon. "Here we go Brownies" chants and dog barks filled the air as soon as players took the field, and when Stefanski, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, took the mic, it felt as though the roars around the stadium would never stop.

"Yo, Browns fans, how we doing?" he said as he raised his hand. "It is great to have you back in our house. It's great to see all the families and all the kids out here. We're going to get to work here in a second.

"You probably don't want to hear from me. You can talk to No. 6 in a second."

Then, Stefanski passed the mic over to Baker Mayfield, and the stadium erupted again.

"Like Coach said, it is great to see everyone here," he said. "I don't know anybody else in the country who would have this many fans here for a practice."

Photos: Training Camp - Orange and Brown

Check out photos from the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium

Tight end David Njoku (85), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
1 / 79

Tight end David Njoku (85), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tony Dungy and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
2 / 79

Tony Dungy and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
3 / 79

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
4 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
5 / 79

Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
6 / 79

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
7 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
8 / 79

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
9 / 79

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
10 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
11 / 79

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
12 / 79

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
13 / 79

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
14 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
15 / 79

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
16 / 79

Tight end David Njoku (85), Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
17 / 79

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
18 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
19 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
20 / 79

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
21 / 79

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant T.C. McCartney and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
22 / 79

Offensive Assistant T.C. McCartney and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
23 / 79

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
24 / 79

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
25 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
26 / 79

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
27 / 79

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
28 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
29 / 79

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Damion Square during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
30 / 79

Damion Square during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
31 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
32 / 79

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
33 / 79

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
34 / 79

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
35 / 79

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
36 / 79

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
37 / 79

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
38 / 79

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
39 / 79

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
40 / 79

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
41 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
42 / 79

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
43 / 79

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
44 / 79

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
45 / 79

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
46 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
47 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
48 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
49 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
50 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
51 / 79

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Paul DePodesta during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
52 / 79

Paul DePodesta during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
53 / 79

Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
54 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
55 / 79

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
56 / 79

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
57 / 79

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
58 / 79

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
59 / 79

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
60 / 79

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
61 / 79

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
62 / 79

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
63 / 79

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
64 / 79

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
65 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
66 / 79

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
67 / 79

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
68 / 79

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
69 / 79

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
70 / 79

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
71 / 79

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Tony Dungy during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
72 / 79

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
73 / 79

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
74 / 79

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
75 / 79

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
76 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
77 / 79

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
78 / 79

Fans during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tony Dungy and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
79 / 79

Tony Dungy and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The energy never settled throughout the two-hour padded practice. Cheers and barks echoed around the stadium for every completion or whenever any Browns player jogged close to the walls encircling the field. Rashard Higgins did his red carpet celebration. David Njoku did his Chief Slam. KhaDarel Hodge strummed his air guitar.

The Browns could've done anything, and the fans would've all gone wild.

"It felt really good just to have them here and have a fully packed stadium," Mayfield said after the practice. "Any time you get a fully packed stadium, the energy level goes up."

The Browns have statistical data to prove it.

Stefanski said the Browns have GPS tracking technology that shows how quick players perform throughout practice. The data is mainly used, of course, to measure areas of improvement for players and monitor how much energy is exerted every practice, and when the Browns have allowed a few thousand fans into seven practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, they've noticed an increase in average speed.

He's expecting to see another jump, perhaps the biggest spike of training camp so far, after Sunday's practice.

"It's amazing when you are in the stadium or the lights are on for a night practice," Stefanski said. "You have fans and all of a sudden guys are running faster, they are running longer, the intensity picks up. Not surprised by that and again. Just kudos to our fans for coming out."

The Browns didn't take any minute for granted in front of their fans, and the environment felt even more special after COVID-19 limited attendance in every game last season. Friday's practice held the largest crowd the Browns have had at FirstEnergy Stadium since their final regular season game in 2019, so after a year of small crowds and seeing rows of orange empty seats in some of the biggest games of last season, it's clear the Browns are eager to welcome fans back into a full stadium.

In 42 days, Cleveland will host its first regular season home game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. It will be the first time the stadium will be filled to full capacity for a regular season game in 21 months.

The Browns can't wait. They know the fanbase can't, either.

"We're going to have a lot more people for these regular season games," Mayfield said. "You can tell football is right around the corner."

Related Content

news

Andrew Billings making the most of a big opportunity at Browns Training Camp

Billings lost 20 pounds in 5 weeks and has impressed coaches evaluating one of the top position battles on the team
news

Mack Wilson feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season

After a training camp injury impeded his ability to play how he wanted last season, Mack Wilson is back to making impressive plays in training camp
news

Jadeveon Clowney 'looking for a big outcome' as he finds a groove at training camp

Clowney is healthy, refreshed and leaving big first impressions in Berea
news

Rashard Higgins has 'all motivation' necessary to help Browns reach goals

Higgins has stirred plenty of motivation for 2021 by watching the Browns' season-ending game versus the Chiefs from last season
news

Nick Chubb just wants to work — what else would you expect? — after signing extension

Cleveland's no-nonsense RB just wanted to get back to practice
news

Austin Hooper hungry to improve, showcase renewed confidence in Year 2

Hooper admitted his appendicitis 'threw a monkey wrench' in how he performed in 2020. Now, his confidence is back and he's ready to improve in Year 2
news

Baker Mayfield confident he can play 'a whole lot better than last year'

Cleveland's 4th-year QB is ready to hit the ground running into 2021
news

Browns 'starting back at square one,' putting in the work amid high 2021 expectations

The Browns are aware of the lofty expectations ahead in 2021, but they're not letting them affect how they perform training camp
news

Harrison Bryant earns training camp honor after staying strong, keeping quiet

The 2019 John Mackey Award Winner didn't take long to win his first award with the Browns
news

Baker Mayfield sees progress in offense, touts 'room to improve' as season nears

The Browns have 14 days to finish implementing a new playbook before Week 1
news

Bill Callahan says 'progress has been positive' with Jedrick Wills Jr.

Callahan is seeing steady improvements from Wills during a difficult, unusual training camp
Advertising