Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 9

— It was a pre-planned rest day for T Chris Hubbard, who has looked impressive in his recovery from a serious, late-season knee injury. He appears poised to re-establish himself as the offensive line's sixth man one year after the line needed a sixth, seventh and sometimes eighth man to play significant roles.

"Hubb is doing a nice job," Stefanski said. "I think physically, he is doing really well, and then he has kind of picked up where he left off. In drills and on the field, he is looking like Hubb to me, which is a testament to the hard work he has put in to get to this point."

— Fourth-round rookie Tommy Togiai finds himself in the thick of a wide-open competition at defensive tackle. Veterans Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings have taken the lion's share of work with the first defense, but there's still a ton of time for some movement in a group that ranges from three players who have never played a down in the NFL (Togiai, Malik McDowell and Marvin Wilson) to two players who have been in the league for nearly a decade (Jackson and Damion Square).

Stefanski said he really liked what he'd seen so far from the former Ohio State star.

"Going all of the way back when he first showed up here on campus, just in the meeting room, in the weight room and on the field, he does everything that is asked of him and does it the right way," Stefanski said. "I see him getting better with some of the technique work that he is getting with Coach Kiff (defensive line coach Chris Kiffin) and (assistant defensive line) Coach (Jeremy) Garrett out there. Tommy is really putting in the work, and I am seeing it show up."