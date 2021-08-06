#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski praises CB Greedy Williams for persevering through injury recovery

Aug 06, 2021 at 06:08 PM
The Browns have been thrilled to retain several players from 2020 who missed significant time or the entirety of last season due to injury, and one player who has left an impression on head coach Kevin Stefanski has been CB Greedy Williams.

Stefanski has spoken highly of Williams, a 2019 second-round pick, ever since the Browns knew Williams was going to miss 2020 due to a shoulder nerve injury. The injury required plenty of patience and rehab work for Williams over the offseason, but he's been one of the most frequently used players for the Browns since minicamp.

The perseverance from Williams to return to the field didn't go unnoticed from his head coach.

"Extremely happy for him. You remember last year, he is in the training room, there is a lot of uncertainty and he is trying and trying and doing everything he could. That was a lot on him – physically and mentally – so for him to get back out here with the pads on and compete with his guys, yeah, I am really proud of him."

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 8 of training camp.

Live Updates: Greedy Williams 'getting my groove back' after recovering from shoulder injury

Mack Wilson 'feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season

Fresh Takes: Training Camp Observations - Day 8

Browns sign RB Corey Taylor

