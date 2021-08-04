Fresh Takes: Training Camp Observations - Day 7

— The rest day was the first of camp for Clowney, who talked earlier in the day about how much fun he's having in his first training camp with the Browns. That fun has translated into production, too, as he earned the defense's daily "Bone Collector" award for the non-stop disruption and stress he put on the offense in Tuesday's practice.

"When you are healthy, you have a lot of fun," Clowney said. "When you have been playing for seven years and I have been dealing with injuries seven years, it is kind of not fun being out there, but when you are taking care of your body, you are in good health and you know what you love, I think it is fun and exciting to be out there moving around and feeling good."

— In his second practice of training camp, rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got involved in some team drills. It wasn't an extensive amount of work, but it was all part of the process to get him ramped up and ready in the safest possible way.

Owusu-Koramoah, the second-round pick out of Notre Dame, is confident he'll be back up to speed in no time.

"It does not really put you behind as long as you do the walkthroughs in the house and you make sure that you get extra studying," Owusu-Koramoah said. "It was actually a time that I took advantage of being able to open up the playbook even more and watch a lot of the practices and watch a lot of the games. It was not a time where I had a setback or anything."

— Jacob Phillips continued to man the middle linebacker spot with the first-team defense with Walker sidelined. Earlier in the day, LBs coach Jason Tarver explained why he liked the second-year player out of LSU at that commanding spot in the defense.

"Jacob has done some stuff this camp where he looks at the entire defense and just yells, 'Hey, you are supposed to be over here.' Love that. Love that," Tarver said. "He has that personality where he wants to be right and wants to run it. Smart. Wants to know all of the rules. We like Jacob at all positions, but he is doing a nice job of being that guy who can communicate and run the defense."