Nick Chubb just wants to work — what else would you expect? — after signing extension

Roughly a few hours after his life changed forever, Nick Chubb just wanted to practice.

Chubb on Monday signed a three-year extension that will keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 season. It was a landmark moment in the career of the two-time Pro Bowl running back, whose selfless, no-nonsense approach endeared himself to his teammates, coaches and fans alike.

Not that anyone expected anything otherwise, Chubb showed he hadn't changed a bit when he had his first opportunity to discuss the extension. He just wanted another shot at getting ready for his fourth NFL season.

"I am relieved it is behind us now," Chubb said. "Just coming out here ready to practice. I know all of that has been handled. It is taken care of. I am very happy where I am. I get to come out here and focus on getting better every day."

Even when there wasn't a practice awaiting him, Chubb wasn't up for much in the way of a celebration. When he and the team agreed to terms after Saturday's practice, Chubb said he simply went home and called it a night.

There wasn't an official celebration Monday, either — "I wasn't invited if there was one," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. — but players found a way to pry a smile or two out of the typically stone-faced running back.

Kareem Hunt, who fully admits he enjoys talking and laughing it up more than Chubb, has been in his teammate's ear ever since the news broke of a potential extension. He's one of many teammates who celebrated the news in a way that showed how much respect Chubb has generated in his three seasons with the Browns.