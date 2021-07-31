BrownsCamp Daily: Defense steps up on Day 4 as Browns enter day of rest

For the first three days of training camp, much has been written about how smooth and crisp the offense has performed and how well quarterback Baker Mayfield has worked with his offensive teammates, many of whom returning from 2020 and giving the Browns an unparalleled level of continuity on the offense.

Well, on Day 4, the defense shined most.

Coverages were tight, passes were kept to short distances (although that could've been by design from Kevin Stefanski and co.) and a few pass-breakups highlighted the final practice before a needed day of rest. The defense was buzzing in ways all the new offseason additions hoped when they signed to Cleveland, and the high quality performance brings even more anticipation for Tuesday, when the pads come on for the first time in camp.

"We have a great team – competitors," safety John Johnson III said Wednesday. "We're just having fun with it. I can't wait to put the pads on. It is a lot of fun, and it is a lot of hard work being done."