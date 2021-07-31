Austin Hooper hungry to improve, showcase renewed confidence in Year 2

Austin Hooper wasn't afraid to admit Saturday in Berea that he wasn't feeling like himself for a part of the 2020 season.

The reason? Appendicitis. He suffered the painful ailment and was inactive for Weeks 7-8 after his procedure, and Hooper revealed Saturday he never felt back to normal when he returned to the field.

"I felt like I was in a really good spot until my appendicitis," he said. "I felt like I was playing the best ball of my career. That kind of threw a monkey wrench in my flow of confidence. I'd be lying if I said I was fully confident in running across the middle again with stitches in my stomach."

Now, Hooper is back, confident and poised to improve on his production from his first year in Cleveland. He finished the year with four touchdowns and 435 receiving yards, his lowest output since his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons, but still carried plenty of value to the offense as a reliable blocker in the run game.

The Browns believe Hooper will improve in all of those areas in 2020.

"We're going to grow his role," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday. "He really battled in a lot of moments. I mentioned it last year, in a lot of big moments where we were running the ball, he was at the point of attack. He was making big blocks.

"I thought he just really understands now in Year 2 how we plan to use him. I do believe his role can grow."

Hooper has a few reasons to list why he's confident he'll be an even heavier producer in 2021.

First, the continuity. It's been a storyline for every offensive player, and it certainly applies to Hooper, too. He acknowledged the ease of settling into camp when all 11 guys are on the same page with verbiage and reads, and the offense appears to be well on track for a better start to 2021 than last season, when they managed just six points in their opening game against Baltimore.