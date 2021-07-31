BrownsCamp Daily: Fans arrive back in Berea and bring the energy on Day 3

As players jogged to the field and lined up for team stretches on Day 3 of training camp in Berea, there was a refreshing, loud noise coming from one end of the field.

Fans. A few thousand of them, all packed into the bleachers and ready to erupt for every big Baker Mayfield completion, every Myles Garrett trot along the sideline and every time one of the Browns' biggest stars turned in their direction for a quick wave.

Those scenes and sounds haven't been heard on the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea since 2019. The buzz throughout practice was as high as its been all training camp, and there will be more of those to come as training camp moves along.

"I think there will definitely be some juice out here for the guys," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before the practice. "I know the players will enjoy it. There certainly will be an element to that. I'm excited to see it."

Stefanski was correct. DE Myles Garrett exchanged multiple waves and conversations with the crowd and threw a few pieces of equipment up to the fans near the end of practice. His new teammate, Jadeveon Clowney, also waved and said "thank you" to a fan who welcomed him to Cleveland.

After a year of having no fans in training camp, no minute was taken for granted throughout the entire afternoon.

"I can just tell you that the oohs and the ahs," Stefanski said, "the players definitely feed off of it."