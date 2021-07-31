#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Fans arrive back in Berea and bring the energy on Day 3

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday’s practice

Jul 31, 2021 at 07:18 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

As players jogged to the field and lined up for team stretches on Day 3 of training camp in Berea, there was a refreshing, loud noise coming from one end of the field.

Fans. A few thousand of them, all packed into the bleachers and ready to erupt for every big Baker Mayfield completion, every Myles Garrett trot along the sideline and every time one of the Browns' biggest stars turned in their direction for a quick wave.

Those scenes and sounds haven't been heard on the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea since 2019. The buzz throughout practice was as high as its been all training camp, and there will be more of those to come as training camp moves along.

"I think there will definitely be some juice out here for the guys," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before the practice. "I know the players will enjoy it. There certainly will be an element to that. I'm excited to see it."

Stefanski was correct. DE Myles Garrett exchanged multiple waves and conversations with the crowd and threw a few pieces of equipment up to the fans near the end of practice. His new teammate, Jadeveon Clowney, also waved and said "thank you" to a fan who welcomed him to Cleveland.

After a year of having no fans in training camp, no minute was taken for granted throughout the entire afternoon.

"I can just tell you that the oohs and the ahs," Stefanski said, "the players definitely feed off of it."

Here's what else you might have missed from a fun day of work on Day 3.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 3

Check out photos from the third day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
1 / 63

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
2 / 63

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
3 / 63

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
4 / 63

The team during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
5 / 63

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
6 / 63

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
7 / 63

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
8 / 63

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
9 / 63

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
10 / 63

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
11 / 63

A helmet during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
12 / 63

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
13 / 63

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
14 / 63

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
15 / 63

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
16 / 63

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
17 / 63

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
18 / 63

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kathleen Wood during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
19 / 63

Kathleen Wood during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
20 / 63

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Alex Hollins (83) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
21 / 63

Wide receiver Alex Hollins (83) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
22 / 63

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
23 / 63

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
24 / 63

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
25 / 63

Run Game Coordinator Ben Bloom during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
26 / 63

Center JC Tretter (64) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
27 / 63

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
28 / 63

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
29 / 63

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
30 / 63

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Javon Patterson (63) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
31 / 63

Center Javon Patterson (63) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
32 / 63

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
33 / 63

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
34 / 63

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
35 / 63

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
36 / 63

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
37 / 63

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
38 / 63

Fans during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
39 / 63

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
40 / 63

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
41 / 63

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
42 / 63

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
43 / 63

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
44 / 63

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
45 / 63

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
46 / 63

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
47 / 63

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
48 / 63

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
49 / 63

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
50 / 63

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
51 / 63

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
52 / 63

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
53 / 63

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
54 / 63

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
55 / 63

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
56 / 63

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
57 / 63

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
58 / 63

General Manager Andrew Berry during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
59 / 63

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
60 / 63

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
61 / 63

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
62 / 63

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
63 / 63

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
