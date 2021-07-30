Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 3

— Odell Beckham Jr. was among a handful of players back on the field after a scheduled day of rest Thursday. Though he didn't participate in full-team drills, Beckham once again looked like a player who is trending in the right direction after tearing his ACL midway through the 2020 season.

He's certainly caught the attention of EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry, who called him a "freak of nature."

"You hear a lot of, 'Hey, this guy looks great coming off of an injury.'" Berry said. "It really is amazing the amount of work that he put in and where he is today. That is a huge credit to really his focus and dedication over the offseason."

— Sixth-round rookie Demetric Felton continued to show off his versatility as both a RB and a WR. Stefanski said the team considers Felton's primary position to be running back — the spot he occupied in his final season at UCLA — but highly values him as a "legitimate position flex" that can create mismatches.