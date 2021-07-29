Baker Mayfield confident he can play 'a whole lot better than last year'

Mayfield said he's "absolutely" comfortable taking ownership of an offense that has already proved to get the best out of himself and his teammates. More importantly, he's surrounded by a group that came back almost entirely intact from last season, including his full starting offensive line, talented running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. Understandably, the expectations are high for a unit that proved to be one of the best down the stretch in 2020 — no matter how many injuries or absences it endured.

It just hasn't led to any complacency, as evidenced by Mayfield's must-improve mindset in every facet of his game.

"If you are not doing your job, then you might be distracted, you might be trying to do too much or you might be listening – good or bad stuff on the outside, you never want to listen to it," Mayfield said. "You never want to get too high and never want to get too low. I think that is something that I have tried to emphasize in my daily routine.