Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 1

— WR Jarvis Landry talked earlier in the day about how refreshed he felt after a normal offseason, and he looked the part during Wednesday's practice. Landry, who is entering his eighth NFL season, was cutting sharply and made a handful of big catches. His biggest came on a double move down the sidelines that allowed him to raise the ball above his head triumphantly as he crossed into the end zone.

— Some other top moments from practice: Third-round rookie WR Anthony Schwartz made a nice catch on a deep ball from Baker Mayfield. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones made a tough catch on a dime throw down the middle of the field from QB Kyle Lauletta. The defense had a nice stand near the end of practice and let the offense hear it when they forced Mayfield to throw the ball away by bottling up all of his potential targets.

— LB Anthony Walker Jr. is officially wearing No. 4, and it's going to take some getting used to seeing a player at his position with a single digit. Walker was originally slated to wear No. 54 but opted to take advantage of a recent NFL rule change that loosened the restrictions on jersey numbers allowed at certain positions.

— Speaking of linebackers, the Browns were without both of their rookies at the position — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (reserve/COVID-19) and Tony Fields II (foot). That meant plenty of action for Walker, Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith and Jacob Phillips. The competition is truly wide open, and the Browns have a lot of talented options, many of whom have already logged a full year in Joe Woods' system.

As for Owusu-Koramoah, Stefanski said it was understandably not ideal to be without the second-rounder from Notre Dame for the first part of training camp but assured he was still getting plenty of good work through virtual meetings.

"We've had a lot of practice with these virtual meetings," Stefanski said. "Coach (Jason) Tarver and Coach (Ben) Bloom are doing an outstanding job of getting him up to speed and doing as much as he can without being here."

— Much like mandatory minicamp, Odell Beckham Jr. was active during stretches of individual drills and caught passes from Mayfield while the rest of the team worked on special teams. The talented Pro Bowl WR is certainly moving well as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered midway through the 2020 season, and the Browns are slowly working him back into the swing of things.

Stefanski said he had a great meeting with Beckham on Tuesday after Beckham reported for camp. With the opener at Kansas City roughly a month and a half away, time is on the Browns' and Beckham's side as they get ready for the start of the season.

"We'll bring him along with the discretion of our doctors, our medical team and Odell — we'll see how he's feeling," Stefanski said.