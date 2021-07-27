Browns Breakdowns: What Demetric Felton brings as a versatile offensive weapon

Demetric Felton has changed his position on a daily basis ever since he became a high school football prospect.

From running back to receiver to special teams returner, Felton has the skills to play across several key positions. That's been his calling card since he rushed for more than 1,300 yards his senior year at Great Oak High School in California and topped the Pac-12 with 165.83 all-purpose yards per game in 2020.

His versatility was the reason why he was an attractive pick for the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Felton has the potential to plug multiple spots on Cleveland's depth chart, and his tape from UCLA provides plenty of evidence that his position-switching strengths will translate well to the NFL level, according to Dane Brugler, senior draft analyst for The Athletic.

"He's gone back and forth and back and forth," Brugler said in a "Browns Breakdowns" video with Nathan Zegura. "It's not because they couldn't find where to play him, but it's more because he can do both. They just tried to get him in position to get the football as many times as he could. I think his NFL future is going to be more as a receiver, but it's about the more he can do. The versatility is going to be key."

Felton provided several touchdowns and highlight-reel plays after catching passes behind the line of scrimmage and maximizing blockers in front of him to create big gains. His catching abilities and footwork are among his best traits, which is one reason why Brugler placed Felton at receiver rather than running back in his 2021 edition of "The Beast."

One player Brugler compared Felton to, however, was Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines. He's grown into an often-used versatile weapon and amassed 1,232 all-purpose yards last season, including seven touchdowns. Hines might not be the top running back or a top receiver on the Colts' depth chart, but he made the most of his ball-carrying opportunities.

Brugler believes Felton could grow into a similar player.