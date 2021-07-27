Browns, News 5 announce 2021 preseason television broadcast team

The Cleveland Browns and News 5, the team's official flagship TV station for preseason games and exclusive year-round programming, announced today that veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy and former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas will call Cleveland's preseason games at the Jacksonville Jaguars (7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14) and against the New York Giants (1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22).

McCarthy, whose impressive résumé includes a vast number of live television and radio broadcasts across the NFL, MLB, college sports and more, will provide play-by-play while Thomas will serve as the in-game analyst. The duo will be supported by Browns Senior Media Broadcaster and Cleveland Browns Daily co-host Nathan Zegura reporting from the sidelines.

"It gives me chills just thinking about being back in Cleveland and being able to call the Browns' preseason games," said Thomas. "This team, this city and these fans have all had a huge impact on my life, and being paired with a veteran broadcaster like Tom McCarthy just adds to the excitement. The Browns accomplished some great things last year, and I'm looking forward to being there as they build on that success for 2021."

"It is my honor to join Joe and Nathan this year for the Browns preseason games," McCarthy shared. "Joe was one of my favorites to interview during his years as a player so to be paired with him in the booth is tremendous. Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns staff and players were a lot of fun last year, and I am excited to see what they have in store for their fans, the AFC North and the National Football League in 2021 and beyond."

Thomas is currently an NFL Network analyst who contributes to various NFL Media programs, including as a member of the group's Thursday Night Football production. With the Browns, he was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and played every offensive snap at left tackle (NFL-record 10,363 consecutive) during his 11-year career. He is a two-time Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree (2010 and 2016), which recognizes a player's excellence in the community and on-field performance.

In 2019, Browns preseason games airing on News 5 posted a 20.5 average Nielsen household rating in the region, the sixth-highest such figure among NFL markets for that year.

Returning for their 23rd consecutive season together, longtime voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Browns Legend Doug Dieken will anchor each gameday radio broadcast throughout the preseason and regular season. The games will continue to air through a special triplecast on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and sister station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland, as well as across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Prior to each preseason game, Browns fans can also tune into News 5 for "Browns Countdown," hosted by Jon Doss and Zegura. The 30-minute program provides exclusive Browns content and interviews each week heading into kickoff.

Through the partnership, the Browns and News 5 have collaborated to deliver special behind-the-scenes access to fans throughout Northeast Ohio and the world, including three-time Emmy Award winning docu-series "Building the Browns;" weekly preview and pregame shows during the regular season; special looks into training camp and the draft; and more.

The NFL adjusted its preseason schedule from four to three games after expanding the regular season schedule to 17 games. AFC teams will play nine regular season home games and one preseason home game in 2021 and will flip to eight regular season home games and two preseason home games in 2022. That pattern will rotate between the conferences over the following years.

2021 Cleveland Browns Schedule

PRESEASON

Week 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 3 - at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX

Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) - Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 31 - Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 12 - Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 - Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 25 - at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) - at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD