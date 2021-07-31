Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 4

— We touched on it Friday, but it was once again wonderful to have fans in attendance for a second straight practice. Stefanski said the players enjoyed it and added it will be important to get them acclimated to loud environments once again. The NFL is expecting full stadiums in 2021, and that will be an adjustment for teams who played in front of small or no crowds all last season.

"You're dealing with the crowd and maybe a hostile crowd, not like this crowd here," Stefanski said. "You are going to have to operate in those environments."

To simulate that hostility, Stefanski said the team would pipe in some manufactured crowd noise at practice next week.

"It is something that we have been talking about for a long time here," Stefanski said. "That is going to be new for most teams having not gone through it for an entire season. We will devote a good portion of time to dealing with crowd noise, silent count and all of the things that go with that."