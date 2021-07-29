Fresh Takes from Training Camp

Presented by

Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 2

Jul 29, 2021 at 06:10 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns worked through Day 2 of training camp under a few periods of rain, a few periods of sunshine and 12 periods of practice.

Here's what we learned from the second day of camp in Berea.

1. Mayfield, offense continue to zip

Baker Mayfield had some noticeable pace and accuracy to his passes on the first day of practice Wednesday, and that trend continued in a big way Thursday on Day 2.

Mayfield was perfect in all his seven-on-seven throws, most of which were of the shorter variety. Almost all receivers were involved in reps with him, too, although it's worth noting WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) was not a participant and had a scheduled day off as part of his rehab.

Solid plays from the offense are a bit easier to find without players in pads, so any excitement must be kept to a minimum. But it's clear early that the offensive starters have benefitted from the continuity of last season.

"I think it is going to make us even better at our bread and butter stuff. I think we have to have a true identity rolling into this year where we can grow as the season goes on," Mayfield said before practice. "You do not want to peak early. You want to be good, but you want to continue to get better each week. I think that continuity is going to help us with that."

Plenty of work lies ahead as the offense continues its methodic digging into a playbook that has a few minor tweaks from a year ago. The crisp start to camp, however, is a sign that Mayfield embraced having a full second offseason with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who fully expects Mayfield to improve from last year as his comfort in his offensive system grows even further.

"Without a doubt," Stefanski said. "It manifests itself in the meeting room, just understanding what you are doing, getting out here, breaking the huddle and going through reads. It really comes in a bunch of different areas."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 2

Check out photos from the second day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
1 / 61

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
2 / 61

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
3 / 61

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
4 / 61

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
5 / 61

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
6 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
7 / 61

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
8 / 61

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
9 / 61

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
10 / 61

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Greg Senat (70) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
11 / 61

Offensive tackle Greg Senat (70) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff Callie Brownson during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
12 / 61

Chief of Staff Callie Brownson during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
13 / 61

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
14 / 61

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Damion Square during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
15 / 61

Damion Square during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Colby Gossett during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
16 / 61

Colby Gossett during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
17 / 61

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
18 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Javon Patterson (63) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
19 / 61

Center Javon Patterson (63) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
20 / 61

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
21 / 61

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
22 / 61

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Center Nick Harris (53) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
23 / 61

Center JC Tretter (64) and Center Nick Harris (53) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
24 / 61

Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
25 / 61

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
26 / 61

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
27 / 61

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
28 / 61

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dan Saganey during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
29 / 61

Dan Saganey during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
30 / 61

Center JC Tretter (64) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
31 / 61

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
32 / 61

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
33 / 61

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
34 / 61

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
35 / 61

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
36 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
37 / 61

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
38 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
39 / 61

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
40 / 61

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
41 / 61

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
42 / 61

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
43 / 61

Running back John Kelly (49) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
44 / 61

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
45 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
46 / 61

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
47 / 61

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
48 / 61

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
49 / 61

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
50 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
51 / 61

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
52 / 61

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
53 / 61

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
54 / 61

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
55 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
56 / 61

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
57 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
58 / 61

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
59 / 61

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
60 / 61

Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.
61 / 61

A helmet during the second day of training camp on July 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. DPJ targets continue

Donovan Peoples-Jones made arguably the most impressive play of training camp thus far Wednesday when he made a leaping catch on a deep floater and tumbled to the ground — in addition to making a few other routine catches throughout the day.

On Thursday, the targets continued to come for Peoples-Jones, and he made the most of them all. Some of the targets could be by design, while others could simply be a testament to his ability to get open early in camp.

The Browns believe Peoples-Jones can take a big leap this year. After making 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns — including his game-winning touchdown in Week 8 and a 75-yard score in Week 13 — Peoples-Jones has a chance to widen his role in the offense with a good camp.

"Donovan did a nice job for us last year as a rookie," Stefanski said. "You saw his role grow throughout the course of the season. A very intelligent football, and we knew that from the jump with him. He could line up everywhere and do his job. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do, as he grows and gets more comfortable with what we are doing."

3. Walker assumes on-field play-calling duties

Stefanski confirmed Thursday that LB Anthony Walker and the other Browns' linebackers have been given on-field play-calling duties for the 2021 season.

Walker was a strong candidate for the role after becoming one of the biggest leaders on the Indianapolis Colts in his first four NFL seasons. He was the defense's play-caller last year, too, and he made the most of his every-down responsibilities by tallying 92 tackles and adding another year of evidence as one of the most consistent tacklers in the league. He'll be the man barking orders and moving players around on the defense this season, and it's evident that he has already gained full trust from players and coaches.

"Anthony as a MIKE linebacker, you have heard us say he gets everybody lined up, and you have to be vocal and you have to know what you are talking about," Stefanski said. "You have to be both loud and demonstrative in how you do it, but you better know what you are saying, as well. Think back to (LB) Jacob Phillips doing it last year, which was a big deal for a young football player to have that much understanding of our scheme to do that. Anthony fits that bill, as well."

4. Here and There

- WR Rashard Higgins was sidelined Thursday after rolling an ankle on Day 1. Stefanski said Higgins "should be fine."
- Beckham, WR JoJo Natson, S Grant Delpit and OT Chris Hubbard were all sidelined, too, on scheduled days off for their rehab. RB D'Ernest Johnson was not on the field for a second day due to personal reasons.
- CB Troy Hill and S Richard LeCounte III missed practice due to an illness.
- CB Greedy Williams was back in full capacity Thursday after he left the field with trainers early on Day 1 due to heat-related reasons. WR Derrick Willies returned to the field after missing the first day of training camp as he recovers from an offseason knee procedure.
- Friday's practice will welcome fans into the bleachers for the first time since 2019. Practice is expected to begin at 2:25 p.m., and gates will open at 1:25 p.m.

Related Content

news

Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 1

The Browns were back on the field for their first official practice of the 2021 season
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from the final dress rehearsal of the preseason

Players, coaches return to FirstEnergy Stadium for a dry run of game day activities
news

Fresh Takes: A look at the Browns preseason standouts on both sides of the ball

Intense camp competition has produced many rising stars 
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from the Browns' trip to FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland gets some quality work done on its home field
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 12 of Training Camp

The Browns put in their final work before heading to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday
news

Fresh Takes: News and notes from a rainy Day 11 of Browns Training Camp

A stormy day in Berea forced the Browns to conduct practice in the fieldhouse
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 10 of Browns Training Camp

The offense continued to grow chemistry among its top playmakers on a short practice day
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 9 of Training Camp

Karl Joseph has a big day on the back end of Cleveland's defense
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 8 of Training Camp

Cleveland's depth in the secondary gets an early test
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 7 of Training Camp

Cleveland gets back to work after Friday's day off
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

OBJ snags a deep pass in double coverage to close out a better day for the offense
Advertising