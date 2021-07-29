Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 2

3. Walker assumes on-field play-calling duties

Stefanski confirmed Thursday that LB Anthony Walker and the other Browns' linebackers have been given on-field play-calling duties for the 2021 season.

Walker was a strong candidate for the role after becoming one of the biggest leaders on the Indianapolis Colts in his first four NFL seasons. He was the defense's play-caller last year, too, and he made the most of his every-down responsibilities by tallying 92 tackles and adding another year of evidence as one of the most consistent tacklers in the league. He'll be the man barking orders and moving players around on the defense this season, and it's evident that he has already gained full trust from players and coaches.

"Anthony as a MIKE linebacker, you have heard us say he gets everybody lined up, and you have to be vocal and you have to know what you are talking about," Stefanski said. "You have to be both loud and demonstrative in how you do it, but you better know what you are saying, as well. Think back to (LB) Jacob Phillips doing it last year, which was a big deal for a young football player to have that much understanding of our scheme to do that. Anthony fits that bill, as well."

