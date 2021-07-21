Orange & Brown Practice to be hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 8

The Cleveland Browns will head to FirstEnergy Stadium for the Orange & Brown Practice on Sunday, Aug. 8. The practice is scheduled to begin at noon and marks the team's 13th free open training camp session available to fans in 2021, in addition to the 12 hosted in Berea.

Browns season ticket members and individuals on the team's waitlist will have a special 48-hour opportunity to secure free tickets to the Orange & Brown Practice beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 23. All fans will be able to register for the event starting at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, July 26. Each account will be able to sign up to receive a maximum of four (4) tickets as quantities remain available.

All tickets will be distributed through the Browns Mobile App and offer general admission seating to the lower bowl of FirstEnergy Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates will officially open at 11 a.m. ET. Courtesy of Pilot Flying J, the first 5,000 ticketed fans who approach the stadium through the northeast and northwest gates and show that they have also downloaded the Pilot Flying J myRewards Plus app will be granted early entry, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to ticket access, Browns fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to the Orange & Brown Practice and each training camp session, including weather and additional items specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent details as soon as they are available.

Similar to 2021 training camp practices in Berea, all tickets to the Orange & Brown Practice will be issued through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available.

Parking will be available in nearby lots and garages. Attendees are encouraged to arrive downtown early, particularly given expected road closures and additional activity downtown that day, including the Cleveland Indians' home game.

The 2021 Orange & Brown Practice marks two years since the launch of the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network. Through Aug. 31, including the Orange & Brown Practice, fans can participate in the "Stay in the Game!" 50/50 training camp raffle. Tickets are now available via the Browns Mobile App or Browns5050.com, as well as at kiosks onsite in Berea and at FirstEnergy Stadium. The "Stay in the Game!" Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids have partnered again for the 50/50 raffle throughout the 2021 season and receive a portion of the net proceeds.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will host its annual Locker Room Sale in the 7UP City Club during the Orange & Brown Practice. All proceeds from sold merchandise – including previous season jerseys, apparel, promotional items and former player signed items – will benefit the "Stay in the Game!" Network. While FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue, the Locker Room Sale is a special cash-only opportunity and will be accessible from when gates open until the conclusion of the event or when inventory is no longer available.

During the Orange & Brown Practice, the Browns will also highlight the "Stay in the Game!" Network in unique ways. Through the program, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed. The statewide initiative is designed to promote the importance of school attendance and help put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.

Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Lerner Way, a 900-foot engagement space near FirstEnergy Stadium's south gates, will be available to fans two hours prior to the start of practice (10 a.m. ET-noon). Dawg Pound Drive is free and open to all fans and features appearances from Browns alumni, photo opportunities with SJ, DJs and live music, the opportunity to join the Browns First and Ten volunteering movement, food and beverage specials, inflatables for the entire family and more activities each week.

All standard health and safety protocols for a Browns home game will be in place for the Orange & Brown Practice, including the NFL's clear bag policy. For more information, fans can visit firstenergystadium.com.

While the Browns continue to strongly encourage everyone to seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine, fans are not required to be vaccinated to access tickets to the Orange & Brown Practice and all 2021 training camp sessions. In accordance with local and state guidelines, masks are not mandated for fans in attendance. However, medical experts recommend that individuals who are not fully vaccinated still consider wearing a mask when congregating in larger groups. Additionally, the team will continue to have hand sanitizer stations readily available throughout the stadium and implement comprehensive health and safety measures for everyone onsite.