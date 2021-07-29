2021 Browns Training Camp fan activation details

2021 Cleveland Browns Training Camp features 13 free open practices for fans – 12 at the team's CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Browns are focused on providing all of their fans with an exceptional, engaging experiences throughout the year, including during training camp. In addition to what has previously been shared about ticketing and other opportunities (see attached releases), detailed information is below about what fans can enjoy when attending a session at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, beginning with the first open practice tomorrow (Friday, July 30).

With the modified 2021 training camp logistics, which emphasize the health and safety of all fans, players, coaches and staff onsite, the Browns will be able to host nearly 2,000 fans at each respective practice at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

In addition to ticket access, Browns fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and additional items specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

Fan engagement at 2021 Browns Training Camp, in association with Discount Drug Mart:

Cleveland Browns player autographs

While the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 policies do not permit in-person autographs this year, the Browns will give away a select number of pre-signed 2021 training camp posters each day to fans. While fans of all ages will be selected at random to receive an autographed poster, the team will prioritize youth when identifying the recipients.

Daily fan activities onsite

Training camp once again features many popular fan engagement elements, including the Browns Play Football! field goal kick station and vertical jump testing, the Browns Give Back First and Ten volunteer movement tent, oversized bobbleheads of Browns legends and photo opportunities with "BROWNS" letters to complement other family-friendly and football-focused activities.

CrossCountry Mortgage

Celebrating the inaugural year of the CrossCountry Mortgage partnership with the Cleveland Browns, fans will be greeted by a CrossCountry Mortgage Campus "BROWNS" selfie station when entering training camp. Fans are encouraged to share their photos on Instagram and Twitter with #CCMCampus for an opportunity to win Browns gear and other prizes leading into the season.

Browns Live, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage

"Browns Live: Training Camp," presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, will return in 2021 to ensure Browns fans across the globe have special opportunities to enjoy training camp this season, including the two joint practices with the New York Giants (Aug. 19-20). This year's edition will be hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman.

Airing on the Browns' website, Mobile App and YouTube Channel, the program gives fans across the globe an exclusive look into the team's training camp sessions in Berea. The unique digital experience allows fans to be a part of the preparations for the 2021 season and engage in real time with the team, even if they are unable to attend in person due to the modified training camp logistics.

In addition to the sights and sounds from the field, the show will offer fans in-depth football analysis, interviews with special Browns guests and an inside look at the work the Browns are doing in the community. As with all editions of "Browns Live," fans are encouraged to interact with the program and ask questions on social media that will be incorporated during the show.

The hour-long show will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on the following days:

Saturday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 12

Thursday, Aug. 19

Friday, Aug. 20

*All dates and times are subject to change, including in the event of inclement weather

Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive (July 31)

On Saturday, July 31, the Browns will support the Northeast Ohio community by hosting the Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive at 12 sites across Northern Ohio, including FirstEnergy Stadium, to benefit the American Red Cross. The event provides fans an opportunity to participate in the First and Ten volunteering movement. Browns alumni will be on site at select locations, where all donors will also have the chance to win great prizes, including Browns memorabilia. The Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive continues to be among the largest blood drives to aid Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. By giving blood, fans are contributing to the First and Ten movement by helping others in need. To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code "Browns" or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For more information, visit here.

Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale

For the seventh consecutive year, the Dawg Pound will have the opportunity to meet local animals in need of homes at the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale. Since the program's launch, more than 580 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. This year, Sugardale will also provide new owners with a puppy starter kit (while supplies last), as well as host a station for the family's first photo together. For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.

"Stay in the Game!" 50/50 Raffle

Through Aug. 22, including the Orange & Brown Practice, Browns fans can participate in the "Stay in the Game!" 50/50 training camp raffle. Tickets are now available via the Browns Mobile App or Browns5050.com, as well as at kiosks onsite at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and FirstEnergy Stadium. The "Stay in the Game!" Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids have partnered again for the 50/50 raffle throughout the 2021 season and receive a portion of the net proceeds.

"Stay in the Game!" Network

August 2021 marks two years since the launch of the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network. Through the program, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed. The statewide initiative is designed to promote the importance of school attendance and help put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. For more information on the "Stay in the Game!" Network, visit get2school.org.

During training camp, unique items will be available via NFLauction.nfl.com – including game-worn apparel, autographed items and more – with proceeds benefitting the Cleveland Browns Foundation and its "Stay in the Game!" Network. The auction will be open through Aug. 31.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns Foundation will host its annual Locker Room Sale in the KeyBank Club during the Orange & Brown Practice. All proceeds from sold merchandise – including previous season jerseys, apparel, promotional items and former player signed items – will benefit the "Stay in the Game!" Network. While FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue, the Locker Room Sale is a special cash-only opportunity and will be accessible from when gates open until the conclusion of the event or when inventory is no longer available.

Browns Give Back First and Ten activations

Throughout training camp, Browns Give Back will emphasize its commitment to volunteerism through its signature First and Ten movement. At the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, as well as online, Browns fans can pledge to #give10 and commit to at least 10 hours of volunteering to help their community. During training camp, fans will have the opportunity to sign the First and Ten Banner, as well as receive orange #give10 wristbands to be unified with others through volunteering. Browns First and Ten community partners will also be present at camp to share opportunities for how fans can give back to their local communities. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer to help their communities by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. Browns fans have pledged more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering to help their communities, including coaches, players and staff. Fans can also engage with @Browns and @BrownsGiveBack to share their stories of how they #give10.

Browns merchandise

Throughout camp, Browns fans can purchase team gear at the onsite Pro Shop to prepare for the 2021 season, including items from the team's 75th anniversary "1946 collection," highlighted by the commemorative jerseys the Browns will wear this season. All of the Browns' net proceeds from sales at the training camp Pro Shop will benefit the Foundation, matching the process for transactions at FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop.

University Hospitals tent

Throughout camp, University Hospitals and its Healthy Fan program will host select screenings, sign-ups and special giveaways at their tent near the main entrance.

Dejá Blue cooling station

When Browns fans are looking to cool down and relax between practice periods, they can visit the Dejá Blue cooling station, located on the compound's east fence, to rest in the shade with a pleasant mist. Dejá Blue will also provide free water to guests throughout training camp to ensure fans stay hydrated.

850 ESPN

850 ESPN, one of the team's flagship radio stations and a member of the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network, will host an interactive area at training camp, featuring yard games and giveaways. The group will also make an enter-to-win contest available to fans onsite, highlighted by a grand prize for a fan to win a new player jersey at the conclusion of training camp.

Training Camp Daily, presented by 7UP

Training Camp Daily, presented by 7UP,returns in 2021 and will air regularly at night on Bally Sports Great Lakes. The 30-minute show features a breakdown of practice sessions and interviews with Browns players.

Sugardale Hot Dog Truck and Trailer (July 31 and Aug. 2-3)

Fans can stop by the Sugardale Hotdog Truck and Trailer for a free hot dog during practice sessions on July 31, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

Universal Windows Direct (Aug. 2-4, Aug. 6-7, Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 17-18)

Universal Windows Direct will offer Browns fans the chance to win season tickets and a free t-shirt when signing up for a free in-home consultation on select dates.

CollegeAdvantage (Aug. 2)

Fans attending training camp practice on Aug. 2 can visit the CollegeAdvantage booth for the opportunity to earn prizes and learn more about how to start saving for college now.

Ohio Sports Group Memorabilia Auctions (July 31)

Ohio Sports Group Memorabilia Auctions will be at training camp on July 31, when Browns fans will be able to see and potentially purchase unique items and add to their home or office collections. Attendees will be able to bid on items from current Browns players and alumni at the group's tent.

Global Transport (Aug. 6-7)

Browns fans will have the chance to win autographed merchandise, courtesy of Global Transport, which will also host a sign-making station and special photo opportunity.

Play! Football day

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Browns will highlight its month-long celebration of youth athletes, coaches, families and communities at training camp. Through Browns Give Back, the Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education. Visit clevelandbrowns.com/playfootball to learn about the Play Football Month activations and activities

Vitamix (Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 17-18)