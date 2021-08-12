Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 13

The weather zigged, and the Browns zagged.
One day of indoor practice worked fine for Kevin Stefanski but two days in a row before the team's first preseason game was less than preferred. That's why the Browns made a quick adjustment to their practice schedule and bumped things up by an hour to avoid another potential washout.
It worked, and the Browns were thankful for the fans who made a similarly quick adjustment to their schedules, got to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on time and endured the 96-degree heat index right along with the players and coaches.
In return, Kevin Stefanski and the entire team made a special trip over toward the bleachers and gave the fans a hand.
Here's what else happened at Thursday's practice.
— The Browns were in helmets, jerseys and shorts for their final practice before they head to Jacksonville. Though most of the starters won't be playing against the Jaguars, they still went through a full practice, most of which was conducted at half speed.
— The best highlight of the day came near the end, when Baker Mayfield found Austin Hooper in the end zone for a nice touchdown pass. This has been a good week for Hooper, who has been incredibly productive and consistent in 7-on-7 and full team drills.
— Harrison Bryant showed off his physicality and caught a contested ball earlier in the practice. Earlier this week, Bryant discussed how he's added 13 pounds since last season and is noticing the difference, specifically with blocking. In this circumstance, the added muscle couldn't have hurt, either.
— Near the end of the practice, Mayfield played a little defense, donning a No. 35 jersey and simulating a defensive look for the offensive players who likely will get plenty of action against Jacksonville. Joel Bitonio was also a part of the group and was lined up as a defensive end.
— Stefanski was asked before the practice if his preseason playing time decisions were made in response to the NFL's expanded, 17-game regular season schedule. In a nutshell, yes, they were.
"You take it all into account," Stefanski said. "You take what you learned last year, you take the extra game and you take your players. As we talk about what we are going to do as a team and talk about our plan with the coaches, we are just going to do what we think is right for the Cleveland Browns and specifically what is right for each player. That is how we will approach really all of our decisions."
— Here's the latest update on players who were unable to practice because of injuries: S Grant Delpit (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot), DE Myles Garrett (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring), WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring), DT Malik McDowell (rib), LB Montrel Meander (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (soreness). Stewart is the newest addition to the list.
— The Browns will travel as a full team to Jacksonville on Friday. The players who aren't expected to play will go through workouts in Jacksonville to stay fresh. The next official practice for Cleveland is scheduled for Tuesday.