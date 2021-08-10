Greg Newsome II doing 'whatever (coach) needs me to do,' and is learning quickly

Newsome said he's experienced humbling "Welcome to the NFL" moments multiple times in every practice so far in camp. No defensive back ever plays a perfect game or performs perfectly at practice, but he's definitely felt the significant jump in talent, speed and catching abilities in his first training camp.

A chunk of those moments have come when he's played against veteran receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowler has lined up opposite from Newsome a handful of times so far and has wowed him with his route-running abilities, but Newsome has taken those moments in stride.

He knows they'll only make him better.

"We're going up against some of the best guys in the world," he said. "Every day, I get beat sometimes. Jarvis, his route running is some of the best in the game, so he's probably the guy that works me the most."

Newsome is in a battle with third-year CB Greedy Williams and the other corners on the Browns roster for the second starting spot next to top veteran Denzel Ward. Newsome has said since Day 1 of camp he's welcoming the competition and has used it as motivation to put more hours into studying the playbook, watching film and making the most of the steady amount of reps the Browns have given him so far.

It's also a reason why Newsome is invested in gaining experience in the slot, a position he played sparingly before reaching the NFL. He mainly thrived as an outside corner at Northwestern, where he led the Big Ten with 10 pass deflections and earned First Team All-Conference honors. He's currently taking about 60 percent of his practice reps outside and 40 percent on the inside in hopes of being a more versatile weapon in Cleveland.

"It's definitely valuable," Newsome said. "Knowing what the guys are doing inside is only going to help me when I move outside and know where my help is coming from."

The Browns don't need Newsome to immediately become a slot corner — that job is poised to belong to Troy Hill, who was signed as a free agent this offseason and ascended as one of the best slot players in the NFL last season.

They don't need Newsome to immediately become an every-down player on the outside, either. The Browns have given plenty of reps to Williams as he acclimates back to NFL speed following his season-ending shoulder nerve injury from 2020. Williams has frequently participated in team reps since minicamp and has earned plenty of praise from Stefanski on how well he's handled his rehab process.

So what does that mean for Newsome? It's still too soon to tell, and he's not in a rush to find an answer, either. He's ready for whatever challenges the Browns throw him.

The next big test arrives Saturday.