BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield believes Browns offense 'has gotten better' 

Baker Mayfield has seen the Browns offense make small improvements throughout training camp as the unit looks to take a step above what they accomplished in 2021.

"We have gotten better as the days go on," Mayfield said Sunday after the Browns' Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium. "I think we are learning what we are trying to expand on offensively. We are doing a better job of taking care of the ball."

That theme — being better than last season, when the Browns had the 14th best offense in the league — has been heard countless times over the offseason and throughout training camp. The offense provided a few examples of growth Sunday, such as when second-year TE Harrison Bryant made not one, but two athletic catches in the endzone or when WR Rashard Higgins made a diving catch for a touchdown and broke out his red carpet celebration.

All of this has been done against a revamped defense full of new talent at each position. They certainly had their way against the offense in a few of the padded practices last week, but it's clear that both sides are helping each other get stronger as we inch forward to the first preseason game next Saturday in Jacksonville.

"As this camp goes on, we need to continue to stress the situational importance of third downs, two-minutes and taking care of the ball," Mayfield said. "Just keep emphasizing everything we need to as the year goes on."