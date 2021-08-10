Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 preseason vs. Jaguars

Cleveland heads to Jacksonville for its first preseason game

Aug 10, 2021 at 05:45 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Week 1 preseason game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market) and NFL Network (outside of Cleveland market).

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Column 6 Column 7
WR Jarvis Landry Donovan Peoples-Jones KhaDarel Hodge Ja'Marcus Bradley JoJo Natson
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III Alex Taylor
LG Joel Bitonio* Michael Dunn Drew Forbes
C JC Tretter Nick Harris Javon Patterson
RG Wyatt Teller Blake Hance Colby Gossett Cordel Iwuagwu
RT Jack Conklin Chris Hubbard Greg Senat
TE Austin Hooper David Njoku Harrison Bryant Stephen Carlson Jordan Franks Connor Davis
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Rashard Higgins Anthony Schwartz* Ryan Switzer Alexander Hollins* Davion Davis
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum Kyle Lauletta
RB Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Demetric Felton John Kelly Corey Taylor
FB Andy Janovich Johnny Stanton IV

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd Column 5 Column 6
LDE Myles Garrett Takkarist McKinley Curtis Weaver Romeo McKnight
LDT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott Damion Square Malik McDowell
RDT Andrew Billings Sheldon Day Tommy Togiai Marvin Wilson
RDE Jadeveon Clowney Porter Gustin Cameron Malveaux Joe Jackson
WILL Mack Wilson Malcolm Smith Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr.* Jacob Phillips Montrel Meander
SAM Sione Takitaki Elijah Lee Tony Fields II
LCB Denzel Ward Troy Hill A.J. Green Brian Allen Kiondre Thomas
RCB Greedy Williams Greg Newsome II M.J. Stewart Jr. Robert Jackson Emmanuel Rugamba
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr.* Grant Delpit* Jovante Moffatt Elijah Benton
FS John Johnson III Sheldrick Redwine* Richard LeCounte III

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Jamie Gillan
K Cody Parkey Chase McLaughlin
H Jamie Gillan
KR JoJo Natson D'Ernest Johnson Donovan Peoples-Jones
PR JoJo Natson Donovan Peoples-Jones D'Ernest Johnson
LS Charley Hughlett

* - Injured players

