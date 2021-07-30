BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield already showing more comfort in Year 2 under offensive system

Kevin Stefanski made it known at the beginning of the offseason he fully expects Baker Mayfield to take another big step in 2021.

"I know he can continue to get better," Stefanski said in March. "He is another person who is eager to get better. He is chomping at the bit."

Stefanski's faith stemmed, in part, from Mayfield having a second season under the same coach and offensive system for the first time in his career. Training camp, which started Wednesday, offered partial glimpses of how comfortable Mayfield would be, and the early returns have signified what Stefanski was looking for.

Mayfield cruised through a perfect seven-on-seven session in Thursday's practice. He started training camp delivering the same type of crisp throws he made in the second half of last season, when he threw 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions as the Browns built their playoff run.

Mayfield is feeling as comfortable as ever, and he's provided plenty of evidence so far in camp.

"Absolutely," Mayfield said on being more at ease commanding the offense. "Going into the second training camp in the system and knowing the ins and outs and the little nuances that are so important of being able to overemphasize those. Just because I might think that somebody knows the little details, (I) over communicate because I think that is the most important part right now. It's continuity and everybody is saying the same system and same people, but you have to emphasize those little details over and over. I'm definitely a lot more comfortable to do that this year."

Mayfield and the offense will look to keep it going Friday as the Browns get back on the field at 2:25 p.m. This time, fans will be in the bleachers for the first time since 2019, so expect a bit more of a buzz around Berea.