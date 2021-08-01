"Building the Browns" is back with an all new episode!

The latest edition of "Building the Browns" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you'll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.
- Go on the field at OTAs and minicamp with Myles Garrett, John Johnson III and Jarvis Landry
- Highlights from Jarvis Landry's Celebrity Softball game, including in-game commentary from Landry and Kareem Hunt.
- Behind the scenes footage of the Browns' 1946 Uniform video shoot
- Interviews with Kevin Stefanski, JW Johnson, assistant coaches and more!
Episode 6 will premiere Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel. Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or the Browns' official YouTube channel for full access to all of this season's Building the Browns episodes.