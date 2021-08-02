Nick Chubb, a 'pillar of the Browns organization,' rewarded with 3-year extension

Nick Chubb's impact on the field and inside the Browns locker room has been felt and appreciated from the moment he was drafted.
On Monday, the Browns and Chubb ensured the positive, lead-by-example impact he's provided won't be going anywhere soon.
Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has already established himself as one of the best running backs in team history and has been among the league's best at the position over the past three years, signed a three-year extension that runs through the 2024 season.
"From the day Nick Chubb first entered our facilities, it was clear to see that he would become a pillar of our organization," said Andrew Berry, Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. "Although Nick may be a man of few words whose strong-and-silent demeanor can be easy to overlook from the outside, his actions over the past three years have reverberated within the walls of our building. Nick's on-field contributions stand for themselves. He is a dynamic runner who is on pace to be one of the most accomplished players to ever don an orange helmet at the position. But it's his work ethic, intelligence, toughness and selflessness that makes us proud that he represents our city. Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come."
Chubb's no-nonsense, team-first approach has been lauded ever since the Browns selected him in the second round with the 35th overall pick. He's twice been the team's nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and was voted on by teammates as the Browns' Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2020.
"A great player. An even better person," Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam said. "(There are) very few people I have met like Nick Chubb."
Nick Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has already established himself as one of the best running backs in team history and has been among the league's best at the position over the past three years, signed a three-year extension that runs through the 2024 season.
Since he entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2018, Chubb has averaged more yards per carry (5.23) than any other running back (min. 300 carries). During that span, he also leads the NFL with 34 rushes of 20-plus yards and ranks among the league leaders in 100-yard rushing games (second with 17), rushes of 10-plus yards (tied for second with 101), rushes of 50-plus yards (tied for second with seven), rushing yards (third with 3,557) and rushing touchdowns (sixth with 28).
Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come. Andrew Berry, Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM
Despite missing four games, Chubb led the Browns in 2020 with 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming the first player since Mercury Morris in 1972 to rush for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns on 190 or fewer attempts. He also became the first Browns player since Jim Brown to post two 1,000-yard seasons in his first three NFL seasons. With 28 career touchdowns, Chubb already ranks seventh in Browns' history. He's sixth with 3,557 yards.
"It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown," Chubb said. "It's an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I'm happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. The Browns put their faith in me during the draft and I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and who has supported me. There is still a lot of work to do to continue to get better and become a better team."
When Chubb runs well, the Browns typically win, which is all that matters to the selfless running back out of the University of Georgia. The team is 13-4 when Chubb hits the century mark. His unforgettable, 92-yard touchdown run against the Falcons in 2018 set the record for the longest run in Browns' history. His 88-yarder against the Ravens in 2019 ranks as the third-longest. Both plays came in triumphant Browns wins.
It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. Nick Chubb
Winning is why Chubb welcomed Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt to the team with open arms in 2019. As a tandem, Chubb and Hunt have proven to be one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches, combining for 1,908 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns — many of which coming in the fourth quarters of games when they were tasked with piling up first downs and wearing down the opposition on the way to victory.
Two talented running backs. One ball. Zero complaints. That's the kind of example and tone Chubb has set since he joined the Browns in 2018.
"Nick Chubb is a tremendous football player, but an even better person," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is one of the best examples of a team player that I've been around. Nick always puts the team before himself, and that's why you love seeing a guy like him get rewarded."
He is one of the best examples of a team player that I've been around. Nick always puts the team before himself, and that's why you love seeing a guy like him get rewarded. Coach Kevin Stefanski