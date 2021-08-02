Nick Chubb, a 'pillar of the Browns organization,' rewarded with 3-year extension

Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has already established himself as one of the best running backs in team history and has been among the league's best at the position over the past three years, signed a three-year extension that runs through the 2024 season.

"From the day Nick Chubb first entered our facilities, it was clear to see that he would become a pillar of our organization," said Andrew Berry, Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. "Although Nick may be a man of few words whose strong-and-silent demeanor can be easy to overlook from the outside, his actions over the past three years have reverberated within the walls of our building. Nick's on-field contributions stand for themselves. He is a dynamic runner who is on pace to be one of the most accomplished players to ever don an orange helmet at the position. But it's his work ethic, intelligence, toughness and selflessness that makes us proud that he represents our city. Quite plainly, Nick embodies the soul of our team and we are thrilled that he will be a Cleveland Brown for years to come."