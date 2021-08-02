BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Chubb cements future in Cleveland

The biggest Browns news on the fifth practice day of training camp occurred Monday morning before any Browns players hit the field.

RB Nick Chubb, two-time Pro Bowler and one of the most well-respected Browns veterans, signed a contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through 2024. Players, coaches and personnel rejoiced around the facility as Chubb, the 35th overall pick in 2018, dug his roots into the franchise a bit deeper and paved way for some more punishing runs in a Browns uniform.

"I'm relieved it's behind us now," he said. "Just coming out here ready to practice. I know all of that has been handled. It's taken care of. I'm very happy where I am. I get to come out here and focus on getting better every day."

Fans packed into the bleachers for another warm day at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and gave Chubb an ovation when he took his first handoff in team reps. Chubb, even-keeled and never one for big emotions, would likely prefer that to be the only recognition for his new deal, but he nevertheless still feels the love from Cleveland faithful.

"I love it here in Cleveland," he said. "I love this team. I love the coaches. I love the position that I am in. I can't ask for anything better than where I am. Cleveland is where I want to be. I am happy to be able to get that done so I can be here for even more years."