Odell Beckham Jr.: "I'm very excited for what we have in front of us"

On how Mayfield looks compared to last year and if he agrees that their chemistry is going to be better than last season:

"Of course, I am going to say [the chemistry] is going to be better than last year. It is kind of a day-by-day approach, and we will see what happens when we get out on the field. As far as him, he looks great – mentally, physically. He has like a four-pack now. He is doing great. He is just in a good place. As a teammate and as a guy who has always been a fan of Baker and as a brother, it is great to see him in this place. We are just working each and every day. One of the biggest things through COVID and through all of these things, just taking things one day at a time really for me as has been major. Just working on today and finishing up the day strong. Worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."

On his mindset heading into the season, given his comments about being excited to be himself and produce this year:

"Just ready to go. Like I said, one of the biggest things for me is taking it one day at a time. Finding something each and every day to work on. Finding a way to get better and not just come out here and 'Practice, OK check. Meetings, check.' No, like really finding a way to be better. It is definitely a good feeling to not have to have two blue bands around and just being out there with just heart. I feel pretty good. Like I have been saying to other people, I am gearing up. Just trying to do daily deposits and put something in the bank each and every day."

On how seriously he considered opting out of the 2020 season:

"To be honest, it does not really matter. I am here now. I am only focused on football and being where my feet are. That is just really where I am at. Like I said, I am one day at a time."

On if there is a sense of comfort seeing everything the team is doing to keep players safe:

"Like I said, I am just here to play football. No opinion or answer to that question really."

On if he feels there will be opportunities for him to be an explosive playmaker in Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's offense:

"Definitely. It is funny because I watched the Vikings for so many years. (Buffalo Bills WR Stefon) Diggs is one of my favorite receivers. I remember I was at the Rookie Premiere when he was a rookie, and I was just there on a business orientation thing. Just seeing him and then seeing him and (Minnesota Vikings WR Adam) Thielen and the things that they have done for years, it is truly impressive. I always was kind of wondering who was the one behind this, and we end up getting the guy. There is definitely something to look forward to. Like I said, I think the most important thing that I have learned, whether it is being in this game or just like I say, life happens, it is taking it one day at a time, really focusing on that and never getting too ahead of yourself. I would love to sit here and be like, 'Oh, the offensive is going to do…' Until Week 1, 2, 3, 16 and until you have seen what it does, I can't sit here and tell you what is going to happen. As far as hopes and expectations for it, I am very excited for what we have in front of us."

On early impressions Stefanski and their relationship:

"I definitely like him. As far as our relationship, it is great. It is more private and we just talk, text and talk football. He loves this game of football. He is going to do everything in his power to put this team in the best position to succeed and put his players in the best position to succeed. I think we all have an exciting opportunity in front of us."

On how disappointing it is that S Grant Delpit is expected to miss the 2020 season with an Achilles injury:

"It is definitely tough. This is a kid who I have watched since he came into LSU. Just knowing what kind of player he is and knowing what kind of passion he has for the game, I know he was excited for the season. As soon as he got drafted, I hit him. As soon as this happened, I hit him. It is just tough. Honestly, it is just the position that we are in. It makes it hard. We are all going hard, and it is football. We get injured. I hit him and I told him I am here for him or anything he needs as far as recovery standpoint or as far as mental. Anything he needs, I am here for him. I just know it is tough. I know what it is like to put so much work in and have so much expectations, hopes, aspirations and dreams and then be let down. What does not kill makes you stronger. I believe that he will come back bigger and better than he was before."

On how to keep offensive skill players happy every week with multiple playmakers on the team:

"I think you just throw for 600 yards each game and rush for 200, and I think everybody will be happy."

On how to keep offensive skill players happy every week with multiple playmakers on the team, if the team does not throw for 600 yards and rush for 200 yards each game:

"Just win."