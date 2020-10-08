What Myles Garrett's game-changing plays have meant to the Browns' early success

All three of his forced fumbles have been recovered by the defense at crucial points of the game. In Weeks 2 and 3, Garrett's fumbles gave crucial possessions back to the Browns as they attempted to deflate second-half comeback attempts from the opponent. On Sunday, Garrett's fumble sapped the momentum from a surging Cowboys offense that had scored touchdowns on its previous two drives.

"Myles is in control of what he does," cornerback Denzel Ward said. "I'm glad he's on my team, for sure. You just see him detailed in his work out there. It's not just about going for the tackle, but he's going for the ball and trying to change the game."

The Browns always seem to rally behind Garrett's big plays on the scoreboard, too. Cleveland has scored on the ensuing offensive drive after every turnover created from Garrett thus far. When the ball is loose and the Browns recover, the offense can't wait to get their next play started.

"I think our players have fed off of that," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I know the offense feeds off when the ball gets turned over. They're excited to get back on the field."