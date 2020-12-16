News & Notes

News & Notes: Browns monitoring Denzel Ward on 'day by day' basis as CB returns to practice

Dec 16, 2020 at 05:30 PM
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns secondary received a Pro Bowl-caliber boost to its group Wednesday for its first practice of Week 15.

Denzel Ward returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a calf injury in Week 11 and will be monitored throughout the week as the Browns prepare for a Sunday primetime matchup against the New York Giants. Ward, who is tied for fourth in the NFL with 15 passes defensed, had missed the previous two games.

"We will see where Denzel is throughout this week," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We will take that day by day."

The Browns defense allowed 523 yards in the two games since Ward's injury, including 154 passing yards in Monday's night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The secondary has always been better with Ward, who has registered several game-changing plays — he also has two interceptions and one forced fumble — in big moments this season.

Ward has been building a career-best season and has done it despite the absence of cornerback Greedy Williams, who has been out with a shoulder injury since training camp, and safety Grant Delpit, a 2020 second-round pick who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp. Ward has been the anchor of the secondary all season, and his presence should give the Browns a needed defensive boost as they continue to hunt for a playoff spot.

"Our expectations regardless of who is out there really do not change," Stefanski said. "The guys had to step up in his absence. Guys are playing different positions for us, and that is what is required. If Denzel is able to make it back, obviously, that would be a big boost to our team."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 14

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

