Browns sign S Jovante Moffatt to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the club placed WR JoJo Natson (knee) injured reserve and waived LB Montrel Meander.
Moffatt is a 5-11, 213 pound rookie out of Middle Tennessee State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Union City, Tenn., Moffatt will wear No. 35.
Natson served as the team's primary kickoff and punt returner the first three games. He sustained a knee injury in the second quarter against Washington.
Cleveland's defense dominated quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington's offense with a 34-20 win that featured five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. All of them came at crucial times for the Browns, who generated points on four of the drives created by the turnovers and rode the defense for a fourth-quarter comeback.