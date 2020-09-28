Snap Count Review: Defense gets big help from reinforcements vs. Washington

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's win over Washington.
— The Browns used 21 different players on defense Sunday thanks to the return of multiple players. In his first game with the Browns, CB Kevin Johnson played 38 of a possible 65 snaps. LB Mack Wilson, playing in his first game of the season, played six snaps.
— Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and Terrance Mitchell played every snap. LB B.J. Goodson played all but five.
— DE Porter Gustin started and had the most snaps among Cleveland's defensive linemen with 54. Myles Garrett played 50.
— The Browns relied heavily on their second-team defensive line: Jordan Elliott (23), Joe Jackson (19), Adrian Clayborn (16) and Vincent Taylor (15).
Check out photos of the Browns against the Washington Football Team
Advertising
— CB Denzel Ward played 29 snaps, all in the first half. Without him available in the second half, Cleveland relied more on Johnson, Tavierre Thomas (30) and M.J. Stewart (22).
— Cleveland played just 16 players on offense, including JoJo Natson (4) and TE Stephen Carlson (6). Without Natson available in the second half, the Browns had just three active WRs.
— Austin Hooper played 54 of a possible 63 snaps. Harrison Bryant played 40.
— Breakdown for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt: 34 and 29 snaps, respectively.
— Carlson (25), Thomas (21), Sheldrick Redwine (19) and D'Ernest Johnson (19) are the Browns' most active special teamers.
Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.