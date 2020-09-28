Monday Morning Snap Counts

Snap Count Review: Defense gets big help from reinforcements vs. Washington

Sep 28, 2020 at 09:17 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's win over Washington.

— The Browns used 21 different players on defense Sunday thanks to the return of multiple players. In his first game with the Browns, CB Kevin Johnson played 38 of a possible 65 snaps. LB Mack Wilson, playing in his first game of the season, played six snaps.

Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and Terrance Mitchell played every snap. LB B.J. Goodson played all but five.

— DE Porter Gustin started and had the most snaps among Cleveland's defensive linemen with 54. Myles Garrett played 50.

— The Browns relied heavily on their second-team defensive line: Jordan Elliott (23), Joe Jackson (19), Adrian Clayborn (16) and Vincent Taylor (15).

Photos: Week 3 - Washington at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Washington Football Team

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
1 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
2 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
3 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
4 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
5 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
6 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
7 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
8 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
9 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
10 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
11 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
12 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
13 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
14 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
15 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
16 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
17 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
18 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
19 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
20 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
21 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
22 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
23 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
24 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
25 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
26 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
27 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
28 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
29 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
30 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
31 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
32 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
33 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
34 / 34

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.

Matt Starkey

— CB Denzel Ward played 29 snaps, all in the first half. Without him available in the second half, Cleveland relied more on Johnson, Tavierre Thomas (30) and M.J. Stewart (22).

— Cleveland played just 16 players on offense, including JoJo Natson (4) and TE Stephen Carlson (6). Without Natson available in the second half, the Browns had just three active WRs.

Austin Hooper played 54 of a possible 63 snaps. Harrison Bryant played 40.

— Breakdown for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt: 34 and 29 snaps, respectively.

— Carlson (25), Thomas (21), Sheldrick Redwine (19) and D'Ernest Johnson (19) are the Browns' most active special teamers.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook (3) [PDF]

Advertising