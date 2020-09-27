By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 34-20 victory Sunday over the Washington Football Team.

5 — Turnovers forced by the Browns on Sunday. Three came via interception and two were on fumbles. Cleveland came into the game with just two turnovers forced on the season.

24 — Points Cleveland's offense scored on possessions directly following those turnovers. The lone turnover that didn't turn into points was a fumble recovered by B.J. Goodson at the end of the half.

4 — Turnovers forced by players who are new additions to the Browns defense this season — Karl Joseph, Malcolm Smith and Goodson.