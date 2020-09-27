By the Numbers

By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

Sep 27, 2020 at 05:22 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 34-20 victory Sunday over the Washington Football Team.

5 — Turnovers forced by the Browns on Sunday. Three came via interception and two were on fumbles. Cleveland came into the game with just two turnovers forced on the season.

24 — Points Cleveland's offense scored on possessions directly following those turnovers. The lone turnover that didn't turn into points was a fumble recovered by B.J. Goodson at the end of the half.

4 — Turnovers forced by players who are new additions to the Browns defense this season — Karl Joseph, Malcolm Smith and Goodson.

158 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who now have 511 on the season. That's good for an average of 170.3 per game.

Photos: Week 3 - Washington at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Washington Football Team

The Cleveland Browns play the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 3.
117.3 — QB rating for Baker Mayfield after completing 16-of-23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. It marks his second straight week over the century mark.

7 — Different players who caught passes from the Browns on Sunday. Only two (Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.) were wide receivers.

34 — Points scored by the Browns, marking the second straight week over 30. It's the first time the team has done that since 2010.

3 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who has 17 in his last 16 games.

24 — Fourth-quarter points by the Browns in their two wins this season.

62 — Plays run by Washington's offense, a 26-play drop from the previous week, when the Browns defense was on the field for 88 plays.

Advertising