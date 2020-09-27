6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over Washington

1. Karl Joseph intercepts Haskins for big return

After the Browns notched their first points of the game with a 42-yard field goal, Karl Joseph helped give Cleveland the ball back.

The fifth-year veteran was perfectly placed to catch an errant throw from Washington QB Dwayne Haskins midway through the second quarter and make a 49-yard return to Washington's 35-yard line. Joseph fumbled the ball before he was taken down, but Browns CB Tavierre Thomas recovered for excellent field position at Washington's 28-yard line.

That set up another highlight-reel touchdown run from Nick Chubb three plays later — the running back made a few excellent cuts around defenders to find the end zone — and give the Browns a 10-7 lead, their first of the game.