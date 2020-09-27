Inactives

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Washington

Sep 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Washington Football Team.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Greedy Williams

LB Jacob Phillips

DE Olivier Vernon

G Evan Brown

WR Rashard Higgins

Expected lineup changes

Terrance Mitchell starts at CB for Williams.

Adrian Clayborn starts at DE for Vernon.

Malcolm Smith starts at WILL for Mack Wilson.

Game Captain

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Though they were listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Denzel Ward (groin), Adrian Clayborn (hip) and Mack Wilson (knee) are all considered active.

Vernon (abdomen) and Phillips (knee) will miss their second consecutive games. Williams (shoulder) has yet to play this season.

