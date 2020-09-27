Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Washington

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Washington Football Team.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
CB Greedy Williams
LB Jacob Phillips
DE Olivier Vernon
G Evan Brown
WR Rashard Higgins
Expected lineup changes
Terrance Mitchell starts at CB for Williams.
Adrian Clayborn starts at DE for Vernon.
Malcolm Smith starts at WILL for Mack Wilson.
Game Captain
WR KhaDarel Hodge
Though they were listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Denzel Ward (groin), Adrian Clayborn (hip) and Mack Wilson (knee) are all considered active.
Vernon (abdomen) and Phillips (knee) will miss their second consecutive games. Williams (shoulder) has yet to play this season.