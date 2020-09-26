13 questions with Kareem Hunt, who is having a blast carrying the ball alongside Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt is back in his comfort zone.

One year after primarily serving as a blocker, pass-catcher or decoy, Hunt is back to what made him one of the top running backs in the NFL. Through two games, he's rushed the ball 23 times for 158 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 24 yards and another score. By comparison, Hunt had just 43 carries in his eight games last year.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Hunt after Friday's practice.

CB.com: What have you guys been doing this week to try to replicate what you did against the Bengals?

Hunt: We've just been detailed in our work and fundamentally sound on our schemes and reads and stuff like that. Just trying to prepare ourselves.

CB.com: When you look back at that effort, what was it like in the moment realizing you guys had seized control on the ground?

Hunt: It was a good feeling. The O-line kept it going all night. Nick (Chubb) and I just had to keep running the ball hard. Andy (Janovich) was doing a great job making lanes for us, too. We're all on the same page. I feel like it's going to be very hard to stop our running game for anybody.

CB.com: What is it like to get out there in the fourth quarter completely fresh against a tired defense?

Hunt: I like to be out there whenever I can. The fact of the matter is I got the chance to go out there and close the game. That was what was going through my head. Every time I touched the ball I was trying to get us points on the board.

CB.com: What makes it tough for defenses to prepare for both you and Nick?

Hunt: Honestly, it's nice having two guys who can carry the full load, guys who are physical runners. Nick and I are both physical runners. You're not just having to tackle one physical runner the whole game. It's two.

CB.com: How has your friendship with Nick blossomed over the past year?