News & Notes: Browns have options at cornerback with expected return of Kevin Johnson

Captain Hodge

WR KhaDarel Hodge will be the Browns' game captain Sunday, following in the footsteps of LS Charley Hughlett (Ravens) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (Bengals).

"He does his job," Stefanski said. "He is always assignment sound, a great effort player, good speed and catches the balls as they come his way. He really fits our smart, tough type of football player that we are looking for from this team. His teammates really like him."

Progress Report

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan said he's liked what he's seen from rookie Jedrick Wills Jr. in his first two games at left tackle.

"He is progressing. I would not say it is perfect yet, but I think progress is more important than perfection right now," Callahan said. "Incrementally, he is getting better with the techniques that were thrown at him. I think the main thing right now is the week-to-week adaptation versus the elite pass rushers in the league.

"You look at this week's challenge, that presents another set of techniques and obviously preparedness that you have to look at differently because all these rushers are different. It is a great challenge for Jedrick, as well as our team."

Washington's defensive line features five first-round picks, including the No. 2 selection in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young. The former Ohio State star leads the NFL with 2.5 sacks and will provide the latest challenge for Wills, who was selected eight spots later.