News & Notes: Browns have options at cornerback with expected return of Kevin Johnson

Cleveland is set to return the veteran cornerback Sunday

Sep 25, 2020 at 04:22 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns still have some injury questions at cornerback, but they also have some options and contingencies.

There are two knowns heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Greedy Williams will miss his third consecutive game and Kevin Johnson is poised to play in his first. The biggest unknown centers on Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, who is listed as questionable because of a groin injury. 

"We listed him as questionable and that is exactly what he is," Stefanski said. "Obviously, had something there with the groin. We have a few hours here to see how he does, and then we will make a determination before the game."

Johnson mostly played as a slot cornerback during training camp but he has experience on the outside. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't rule out Johnson tapping into the latter in the event Ward can't play.

"Excited to have Kevin back," Stefanski said. "He has looked really good throughout the week, and then we just have to be mindful of this is his first football action. He has not played these last two games so we will monitor how he is doing, but he has had a nice week of practice."

During Johnson's absence, the Browns have relied on veteran Terrance Mitchell in Williams' spot and Tavierre Thomas in the slot. That could continue Sunday in the event Johnson has to slide to the outside in Ward's place.

Thomas, a special teams spark plug, has played more defensive snaps in the first two games than he did in the previous two seasons combined. Stefanski lauded him Friday for his efforts.

"He has done a nice job," Stefanski said. "He brings physicality to the position and does a nice job in the run game, on pressures and covering his guy. I am glad we have him because he is a versatile football player."

Photos: Washington Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Washington Football Team

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
1 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
2 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Markway during practice on September 23, 2020
3 / 46

Kyle Markway during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020
4 / 46

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Matt McCrane during practice on September 23, 2020
5 / 46

Matt McCrane during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020
6 / 46

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 23, 2020
7 / 46

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 23, 2020
8 / 46

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020
9 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020
10 / 46

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 23, 2020
11 / 46

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during practice on September 23, 2020
12 / 46

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020
13 / 46

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020
14 / 46

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jalen Jelks during practice on September 23, 2020
15 / 46

Jalen Jelks during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 23, 2020
16 / 46

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
17 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
18 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
19 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 23, 2020
20 / 46

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020
21 / 46

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 23, 2020
22 / 46

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 23, 2020
23 / 46

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 23, 2020
24 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
25 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
26 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on September 23, 2020
27 / 46

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020
28 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020
29 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 23, 2020
30 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
31 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 23, 2020
32 / 46

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
33 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 23, 2020
34 / 46

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on September 23, 2020
35 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 23, 2020
36 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
37 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
38 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020
39 / 46

Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020
40 / 46

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020
41 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
42 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 23, 2020
43 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020
44 / 46

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
45 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on September 23, 2020
46 / 46

A helmet during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Captain Hodge

WR KhaDarel Hodge will be the Browns' game captain Sunday, following in the footsteps of LS Charley Hughlett (Ravens) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (Bengals).

"He does his job," Stefanski said. "He is always assignment sound, a great effort player, good speed and catches the balls as they come his way. He really fits our smart, tough type of football player that we are looking for from this team. His teammates really like him."

Progress Report

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan said he's liked what he's seen from rookie Jedrick Wills Jr. in his first two games at left tackle.

"He is progressing. I would not say it is perfect yet, but I think progress is more important than perfection right now," Callahan said. "Incrementally, he is getting better with the techniques that were thrown at him. I think the main thing right now is the week-to-week adaptation versus the elite pass rushers in the league. 

"You look at this week's challenge, that presents another set of techniques and obviously preparedness that you have to look at differently because all these rushers are different. It is a great challenge for Jedrick, as well as our team."

Washington's defensive line features five first-round picks, including the No. 2 selection in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young. The former Ohio State star leads the NFL with 2.5 sacks and will provide the latest challenge for Wills, who was selected eight spots later.

"We are ready in terms of what we are going to see," Callahan said. "We are anticipating that all of the rushers are going to be lined up on both our guards and our tackles so it just makes our preparation that much more intense. We really have to be really, really well prepared for all the different types of moves that they present."

Myles' Take

Myles Garrett won't be facing Young on the field Sunday but he had plenty of insight to offer on the NFL's next great pass rusher.

"He is 2.5 sacks deep already and that is a good pace for the first two," Garrett said. "When you are on a roll you want to stay on a roll so they are going to look to feed the hot hand in the young fella. So, he is going to go out there with a little chip on his shoulder. I like his game. I like how he gets after it. He has good timing off the ball and he has good hands and he is tenacious when he is going after the pass. He is definitely not a bad run defender. He is a pretty complete player and I like his game."

Advertising