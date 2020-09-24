News & Notes: Priefer says special teams 'just have to play better' to meet the expected standard

Mike Priefer wasn't in the mood for sugarcoating Thursday.

The Browns special teams coordinator made it clear he hasn't been pleased with the performance of his various units through the first two games. Simply put, he's expecting much better Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

"It is not even close to be honest with you," Priefer said. "We are not playing at the expectation level that obviously I have set for this unit or the guys have set for themselves. We take a lot of pride in special teams with the Cleveland Browns."

Kickoff coverage has been the biggest issue so far, as Cleveland ranks second-to-last in the NFL after allowing returns of 45 and 42 yards last week to the Bengals. Another one of the Browns' kickoffs sailed out of bounds, resulting in a punishing illegal procedure penalty.

Priefer cited a variety of issues plaguing the coverage units, which feature a mix of core special teamers from last year and a handful of new players in new roles. Last year, the Browns finished fifth in the NFL in kickoff coverage.

"We have not covered kickoffs with the same speed and tenacity that we did a year ago. We have lost leverage where we did not lose leverage last year. We have not tackled well, like we tackled well a year ago," Priefer said. "Does that mean we need some reps under our belt before we get going? That is no excuse. Everybody is in the same boat. No one had preseason games last year so we will never use that as an excuse. We just have to play better. We have to play faster. We have to play more aggressive.

"We have to do the little things better than we have obviously been doing thus far in order to be a weapon for this football team."

On the flip side, the Browns, through no fault of their own, have not been able to return a kickoff. JoJo Natson has been able to return two punts for a combined 13 yards, while the Browns have allowed 26 yards on a combined four returns.

Cleveland made a change at kicker after Austin Seibert missed a field goal and extra point in the season opener. Veteran Cody Parkey nailed all five of his extra points and did not attempt a field goal in last week's win over the Bengals.