Browns determined to build off Week 2 success vs. Washington's dangerous defense

The Browns have two great players capable of attacking any dangerous defensive line.

Their names are Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and both running backs will play a huge role in how much damage the offense can inflict against Washington. In their first test against the Baltimore Ravens, who also own a top-tier assemblage of defensive-line talent, Chubb and Hunt rushed for a respectable 132 yards but were given just 23 carries as the Browns attempted to pass their way back from a big deficit.

In Week 2, however, Chubb and Hunt were the Browns' biggest stars — they rushed for 210 yards on 32 carries and four total touchdowns and had no problems bashing the Bengals for big gains in their best game since they became teammates in 2019.

That kind of production will be needed again for the Browns to manage all offensive strengths. Chubb and Hunt will be asked to put early dents into the defensive line's armor, and their success should help open options in the passing game, too.

"It's just a matter of those guys figuring out which one they want to contain more," Chubb said. "I think having more balance will help us out on offense."

The challenge will be biggest, though, for the offensive line. They were nearly flawless and didn't allow a sack against the Bengals despite injuries sustained to tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin. Wills fought through the injury and played well despite the short week and lack of recovery time, while Conklin was active but didn't play as he continued to rest due to an ankle injury.

Both are expecting to play against Washington — and both will be needed. Washington has varied its looks from its defensive ends in both weeks so far, and the entire rotation of talent is capable of playing on either end of the line. Conklin and Wills will have laborious battles on every snap, and their talent is needed to keep the rushing lanes big and the pocket clean.

"It just comes down to figuring out how they set up the box and how they press the holes," Conklin said. "That's really one of the big things we're figuring out between the two of us — the offensive line and the running backs. We need to figure out how to work off each other, and that's where you really see those big runs start to happen."

The Browns certainly will need more of those big runs and deep passes to work through Washington, and finding a win against the star-studded defensive line will be crucial for Cleveland to continue establishing its offense as an every-game threat.