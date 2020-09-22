Browns sign K Matthew McCrane, DE Jalen Jelks to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to their practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released DT Tanzel Smart from its practice squad.

McCrane (5-10, 165) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. McCrane spent time with the Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers that year, playing in five games between the three clubs. He converted eight of 12 field goals and made all nine extra points he attempted. Most recently, McCrane was a member of the XFL's New York Guardians in 2019 and made all 10 field goals he attempted. He's a native of Brownwood, Texas.

Jelks is 6-5, 250 pounds and is officially in his second NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys selected Jelks in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and placed him on injured reserve during final roster cuts last season. Jelks spent time this training camp with the Carolina Panthers, after the Cowboys waived him, but didn't make the Panthers' final roster. He played collegiately at Oregon and is from Phoenix, Ariz.