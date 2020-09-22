Porter Gustin steps up after standing out

Gustin's biggest opportunity presented itself while Garrett was sidelined first with a hamstring issue and then with a wrist injury during the first part of training camp. That allowed Gustin to work alongside the rest of the starting defensive line and show he could hold his own with the top unit.

Gustin was a regular playmaker during those weeks, essentially forcing his way onto the roster in the same way he forced his way into the backfield.

"It certainly gave me confidence going against the ones coming out there and knowing that it is a new coaching staff and they have not really seen what you can do or been able to evaluate you in a practice setting," Gustin said. "Going out there, you give it your all, and when you get an opportunity to go with the ones, you have to make plays. You just have to. It is what you have to do in this league to stay here and to earn a spot."

It was earned, and now Gustin is doing everything he can to maintain it.