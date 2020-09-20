Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt hitting their stride as a powerful backfield tandem

QB Baker Mayfield clicked as well, and his biggest highlight came on a 43-yard deep ball to Odell Beckham Jr. for a touchdown in the second quarter. Mayfield faked out the defense, though, with a fake handoff to Hunt, a play design that is a staple of Stefanski's new playbook. The threat of the run game is supposed to open big-play opportunities in the passing attack, and that play was a textbook example.

"We want to be balanced, but balanced does not always mean 50/50," Stefanski said. "I think 'balance' means the threat of the run and pass are there. We were productive tonight. We know what our system is and we know what we want it to look like."

The big night from the rushing department might not even have been close to hitting its ceiling, though. Not according to FB Andy Janovich, who believes the Browns could've pushed their rushing output to over 300 yards if a few more blocks were delivered on certain plays.

"We were one block away on two or three plays from scoring a 60- or 70-yard touchdown," Janovich said. "That's where those extra yards would've come in on a few plays where they could've just ran forever until they hit their head on the goal post."

And even though the Browns rushed 35 times, Hunt still only received 10 carries, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. The game plan for usage between Chubb and Hunt will vary each week, but the workload could've gone even higher for Hunt.

"That is just how it happened," Chubb said of the carry distribution. "Honestly, Kareem is a great back. I think we should get him more involved earlier in the game. You see what he can do."

Both running backs know they need the ball to give the Browns the best shot of winning, and they proved Thursday that not much can go wrong when their part of the plan is followed.

No matter how the plan looks, the Browns appear to be in safe hands, and that shouldn't surprise anyone. Cleveland has been dreaming of using the unstoppable duo to perfection for over a year.

And on Thursday, the vision finally came true.