By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt clear 200 yards, help Browns run away from Bengals

We're highlighting the most important stats after the Browns downed the Bengals, 35-30, to pick up their first win of the season Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
124 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, marking his first 100-yard game of 2020 and the 12th of his career.
110 — Combined rushing yards from Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the Browns' final two possessions. Seventy-five of it came on the final drive, which ended with a Hunt 1-yard score that put the final stamp on the victory.
24 — Career rushes of 20 yards or longer for Chubb, who is tied for the most in the NFL since 2018.
6.2 — Average yards per carry for Chubb and Hunt through two games.
6 — Different Browns pass-catchers who received two or more targets. Odell Beckham Jr. had the most with six.
110.6 — Quarterback rating for Baker Mayfield, his best since the Browns' Week 12 rout of the Dolphins in 2019.
5 — Consecutive completions by Mayfield to start Thursday's game, including a 26-yarder to KhaDarel Hodge and his 43-yard touchdown pass to Beckham.
88 — Offensive plays run by the Bengals. The Browns had just 58 but outgained Cincinnati, 434-353.
4 — Difference in yards between what the Browns accomplished through the air (219) and on the ground (215).
3 — Combined punts on the night. The Browns had just one of them.
5 — Extra points made by Cody Parkey in his first game back with the Browns.