By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt clear 200 yards, help Browns run away from Bengals

We're highlighting the most important stats after the Browns downed the Bengals, 35-30, to pick up their first win of the season Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

124 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, marking his first 100-yard game of 2020 and the 12th of his career.

110 — Combined rushing yards from Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the Browns' final two possessions. Seventy-five of it came on the final drive, which ended with a Hunt 1-yard score that put the final stamp on the victory.

24 — Career rushes of 20 yards or longer for Chubb, who is tied for the most in the NFL since 2018.

6.2 — Average yards per carry for Chubb and Hunt through two games.