Browns give Kevin Stefanski his 1st career win with Thursday Night triumph over Bengals

Chubb racked up 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt posted 86 yards with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to lead a Cleveland ground attack that took control in the second half.

Through two games, Chubb and Hunt have amassed 342 rushing yards with an average of 6.2 per carry.

"Those are two talented backs and they complement each other, they push each other," Stefanski said. "We are going to always look for unique ways to get them the rock. They did a very nice job tonight."

Mayfield got the better of Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow in the battle between No. 1 picks, but the rookie from LSU certainly held his own in his second NFL game. Burrow completed 37-of-61 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, serving as the conductor of a Bengals offense that methodically moved the chains but couldn't capitalize with the kinds of big plays that burned the Browns just a few days earlier in Baltimore.

The Browns were the ones with the big plays on this night — none bigger than a 43-yard Mayfield touchdown pass to Beckham that pushed Cleveland out to a double-digit lead it'd maintain for a good chunk of the game.

A wild third quarter helped the Browns extend their lead and keep Cincinnati behind by multiple possessions for most of the second half. It was defined by what happened after each team had a touchdown run overturned following a video review.

After what was thought to be a 22-yard Chubb touchdown run, the Browns were stuffed on four consecutive plays from inside the 2-yard line. They got a big second chance just a few minutes later, though, as a Myles Garrett strip sack set up the Browns back at the Bengals' 1-yard line. Chubb left no room for subjectivity on his 2-yard score that staked Cleveland to a 28-13 advantage.