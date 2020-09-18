3 Big Takeaways: On a night full of offense, Myles Garrett makes biggest play of 2nd half

1. Myles Garrett's 1st sack of 2020 was a big one

Kevin Stefanski's call to go for it on fourth-and-goal during Thursday's third quarter received a nod of approval not only for the offensive players who prefer sevens to threes, but also members of the defense.

"I love it," DE Myles Garrett said. "Mad guts."

The gamble didn't pay off — at least initially. The Browns were stuffed on four consecutive plays, and the Bengals got the ball back inside the shadow of their own goal post. The burden fell on the shoulders of the defense to maintain the lead.

They did just a little more than that.

Garrett's first sack of 2020 was a big one. He peeled around the edge, lunged toward Bengals QB Joe Burrow and stripped the ball out of his hands. Joe Jackson fell on it at the 2-yard line, and the Browns offense got a much-needed mulligan.

"We had a game called, and I knew what move I wanted to put on him," Garrett said. "I knew as soon as we got that call I was going to get a block shot to the outside. He bit on the post up and I was able to get a hit on him. I saw a chance to get a hit on him and try to take the ball away and make a game changing play."

It changed the game in this sense. The Browns built their biggest lead of the night after Nick Chubb's 2-yard touchdown run, and it provided a nice bit of breathing room the rest of the way against a CIncinnati offense that simply wouldn't quit.

Garrett has waited months to get the 31.5th sack of his NFL career, and it mattered little to him that it didn't involve knocking the quarterback to the ground. This sack lifted up the Browns sidelines and directly led to more points on the scoreboard.

That's what Garrett expects from himself every time he hits the field.