6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Bengals

4. Garrett strips Burrow, Jackson recovers

The Browns missed a big opportunity for six points after failing to convert on fourth-and-goal on their first drive of the second half. Nick Chubb's 23-yard sprint to the end zone fell a yard short, and the Browns couldn't finish the job.

They only needed to wait 2 minutes to be back in the same spot.

DE Myles Garrett made his first game-changing play of 2020 when he removed the ball from Bengals QB Joe Burrow's grasp with a perfect swat. DE Joe Jackson, signed by the Browns before Week 1, pounced on it, and the offense was right back on the field.

Chubb received another shot for six points two plays later. This time, he squeezed through.

But it wouldn't have been so easy without the Pro Bowl play from Garrett.

5. Mayfield intercepted, Bengals turn it into TD

Mayfield thought he had his third touchdown pass of the night ahead of him when he saw TE Harrison Bryant running to the left half of the end zone 26 yards downfield.

He stepped back and delivered a firm throw, but William Jackson III sniffed out the attempt and had no issues coming across to make an interception and run the ball back 30 yards to give the Bengals solid field position. The interception was Mayfield's second of the season, and it came at a costly time.