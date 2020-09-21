3 key Browns defensive players return to practice

The Browns are healing up on the defensive side of the ball.
After weeks on the sidelines — including the team's first two games of the season — CB Greedy Williams, LB Mack Wilson and CB Kevin Johnson were back on the field for Monday's practice.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it was encouraging to see all three back on the field but stressed their respective statuses for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team would be determined later in the week.
"Good to see some guys in uniform and get some work in," Stefanski said. "Just making sure that we are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day."
Wilson went down with a knee injury during one of the first practices of training camp. The Browns and Wilson waited for days before learning he wouldn't require surgery and wouldn't be sidelined for a significant chunk of the 2020 season. Wilson started 14 games as a rookie and is poised to play a significant role in Cleveland's defense.
"You hate when your guys go down with any type of injury and then when you think it might be long-term and then we got good news on Mack," Stefanski said. "So, to see him back out there was really outstanding. And, you know, he brings energy, he brings some skills as an athlete running around hitting people. So, excited to have him back out there."
Williams has been out for close to a month with a shoulder injury he suffered during a tackling drill early in camp. The second-year player started 12 games on the opposite side of the field from Denzel Ward last season.
Veteran Terrance Mitchell has filled in nicely for Williams during his absence.
"I know on a depth chart you have to list two starting corners, but it is a good problem for us to have guys that we feel very confident in to play," Stefanski said. "We will work through that as Greedy's health becomes apparent to us."
Johnson was an early standout at training camp before suffering a lacerated liver during a red zone period. The former first-round pick was briefly hospitalized but has stayed close with the team, often watching up close as the cornerbacks went through drills. He typically worked with the first defense as the slot cornerback before suffering the injury.
"I think we all saw it prior to his injury, he is a savvy player, and he is not very old but he has some reps, you know he has some pelts on the wall," Stefanski said. "I think he was able to make some plays and we will be excited when we do get him back out there."