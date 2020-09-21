3 key Browns defensive players return to practice

The Browns are healing up on the defensive side of the ball.

After weeks on the sidelines — including the team's first two games of the season — CB Greedy Williams, LB Mack Wilson and CB Kevin Johnson were back on the field for Monday's practice.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it was encouraging to see all three back on the field but stressed their respective statuses for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team would be determined later in the week.

"Good to see some guys in uniform and get some work in," Stefanski said. "Just making sure that we are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day."

Wilson went down with a knee injury during one of the first practices of training camp. The Browns and Wilson waited for days before learning he wouldn't require surgery and wouldn't be sidelined for a significant chunk of the 2020 season. Wilson started 14 games as a rookie and is poised to play a significant role in Cleveland's defense.