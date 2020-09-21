3 key Browns defensive players return to practice

Sep 21, 2020 at 02:09 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns are healing up on the defensive side of the ball.

After weeks on the sidelines — including the team's first two games of the season — CB Greedy Williams, LB Mack Wilson and CB Kevin Johnson were back on the field for Monday's practice. 

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it was encouraging to see all three back on the field but stressed their respective statuses for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team would be determined later in the week.

"Good to see some guys in uniform and get some work in," Stefanski said. "Just making sure that we are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day."

Wilson went down with a knee injury during one of the first practices of training camp. The Browns and Wilson waited for days before learning he wouldn't require surgery and wouldn't be sidelined for a significant chunk of the 2020 season. Wilson started 14 games as a rookie and is poised to play a significant role in Cleveland's defense.

"You hate when your guys go down with any type of injury and then when you think it might be long-term and then we got good news on Mack," Stefanski said. "So, to see him back out there was really outstanding. And, you know, he brings energy, he brings some skills as an athlete running around hitting people. So, excited to have him back out there."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 2

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bengals yesterday by the Browns photo team

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
1 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
2 / 68

The team during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
3 / 68

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
4 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
5 / 68

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
6 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
7 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
8 / 68

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
9 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
10 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
11 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
12 / 68

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
13 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
14 / 68

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
15 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
16 / 68

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
17 / 68

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
18 / 68

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
19 / 68

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
20 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
21 / 68

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
22 / 68

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
23 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
24 / 68

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
25 / 68

The team during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
26 / 68

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
27 / 68

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
28 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
29 / 68

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
30 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
31 / 68

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
32 / 68

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
33 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
34 / 68

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
35 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
36 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
37 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
38 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
39 / 68

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
40 / 68

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
41 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
42 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
43 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
44 / 68

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
45 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
46 / 68

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
47 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
48 / 68

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
49 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
50 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
51 / 68

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
52 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
53 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
54 / 68

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
55 / 68

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
56 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
57 / 68

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
58 / 68

The team before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
59 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
60 / 68

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
61 / 68

Center JC Tretter (64) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Bengals and Browns before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
62 / 68

The Bengals and Browns before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
63 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
64 / 68

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
65 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb's jersey before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
66 / 68

Nick Chubb's jersey before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
67 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
68 / 68

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Williams has been out for close to a month with a shoulder injury he suffered during a tackling drill early in camp. The second-year player started 12 games on the opposite side of the field from Denzel Ward last season.

Veteran Terrance Mitchell has filled in nicely for Williams during his absence.

"I know on a depth chart you have to list two starting corners, but it is a good problem for us to have guys that we feel very confident in to play," Stefanski said. "We will work through that as Greedy's health becomes apparent to us."

Johnson was an early standout at training camp before suffering a lacerated liver during a red zone period. The former first-round pick was briefly hospitalized but has stayed close with the team, often watching up close as the cornerbacks went through drills. He typically worked with the first defense as the slot cornerback before suffering the injury.

"I think we all saw it prior to his injury, he is a savvy player, and he is not very old but he has some reps, you know he has some pelts on the wall," Stefanski said. "I think he was able to make some plays and we will be excited when we do get him back out there."

Related Content

Kevin Johnson: 'I feel blessed that I am able to be back out there'
news

Kevin Johnson: 'I feel blessed that I am able to be back out there'

Johnson, Mack Wilson, Greedy Williams and Porter Gustin meet with reporters Monday
Mack Wilson's 'warrior' mentality powered him through recovery from scary knee injury
news

Mack Wilson's 'warrior' mentality powered him through recovery from scary knee injury

2nd-year LB thought his 2020 season was over before it started
Kevin Stefanski: 'We are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day'
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'We are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day'

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Monday
Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting
news

Browns partner with 'I am a voter.' to encourage voting

Our democracy works best when we all participate

Advertising