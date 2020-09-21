Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb's big game Thursday was the first in a Week 2 full of them around the NFL, and it remained one of the best after Sunday's action.

That's why Chubb, who racked up 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals, is among the nominees for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, an honor he's regularly contended for since taking over as Cleveland's top running back in 2018.

Chubb's competition this week is Green Bay's Aaron Jones and Pittsburgh's James Conner.

Chubb was the leader for a Browns rushing attack that dominated in the team's first win of 2020. On top of Chubb's 124 yards, Kareem Hunt added 86, most of which coming in the fourth quarter. The game was Chubb's 12th over 100 yards since 2018, the second-most by any player during that stretch.