Roger Goodell talks 2021 NFL Draft, why tonight's game is so special and more in Browns Fan Forum

Roger Goodell plans to be in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL Commissioner, speaking with Browns season ticket holders in a special fan forum event Tuesday, said the league is "full steam ahead" with plans to host the draft in Cleveland, as previously planned, one year after executing an entirely virtual draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's our intent and we're going to work toward that objective," Goodell said.

Goodell said there likely will be some virtual elements included in the draft, which is scheduled to begin April 29, 2021, and run through May 1. The league found plenty of success with its virtual presentation in 2020 and wants to build off that momentum.

Still, Goodell plans for it to be a big weekend for Northeast Ohio.

"The draft when you're in Cleveland should reflect Cleveland," Goodell said. "It should reflect the city we're in, the fans we're around, the history and the tradition and what's special about your city. This is a chance for you to be on that stage in front of millions of people.